Big Changes Are Coming To Chipotle In 2026

Chipotle has experienced many ups and downs since its founding, from once dominating the fast casual dining concept to navigating a major E. coli outbreak in 2015. The restaurant has historically been able to bounce back from adversity. It even maintained its success during the COVID-19 pandemic, which put many restaurants out of business. However, a recent earnings call painted a worrying picture of Chipotle due to a decrease in same-store sales that lasted the entire fiscal year. That sort of setback hasn't befallen the chain in more than two decades.

Never one to accept defeat, Chipotle has developed a multi-step strategy to get back on track. And among the many restaurant-saving measures are some exciting developments to increase loyalty among existing customers and hopefully attract some new ones. Throughout 2026, Chipotle will implement a new branding approach and expand the number of locations. The chain is also working on adding new menu items, as well as making efficiency upgrades in its restaurants. We can't say for certain whether its efforts will be fruitful, but Chipotle is definitely going for the gusto in light of its latest earnings report.