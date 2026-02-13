Big Changes Are Coming To Chipotle In 2026
Chipotle has experienced many ups and downs since its founding, from once dominating the fast casual dining concept to navigating a major E. coli outbreak in 2015. The restaurant has historically been able to bounce back from adversity. It even maintained its success during the COVID-19 pandemic, which put many restaurants out of business. However, a recent earnings call painted a worrying picture of Chipotle due to a decrease in same-store sales that lasted the entire fiscal year. That sort of setback hasn't befallen the chain in more than two decades.
Never one to accept defeat, Chipotle has developed a multi-step strategy to get back on track. And among the many restaurant-saving measures are some exciting developments to increase loyalty among existing customers and hopefully attract some new ones. Throughout 2026, Chipotle will implement a new branding approach and expand the number of locations. The chain is also working on adding new menu items, as well as making efficiency upgrades in its restaurants. We can't say for certain whether its efforts will be fruitful, but Chipotle is definitely going for the gusto in light of its latest earnings report.
The brand will launch a targeted marketing campaign
When compared to fast food chains like McDonald's, Chipotle is usually perceived to be a healthier option for dining out. The restaurant's reputation stems from its use of fresh ingredients, a distinction the fast casual chain hopes to play up with its new ad campaign. One television spot features clips contrasting the brand's fresh menu items with the frozen ones (such as bagged chicken nuggets and hamburger patties) typically found at other establishments. This emphasis will likely be a feature of Chipotle's new marketing campaign going forward.
The new branding strategy is in line with consumer preferences, as many people have expressed a desire to eat healthier. However, cost may be a major barrier for many people, as the public collectively balks at exorbitant restaurant prices. For example, one Chipotle location in Richmond, Virginia, currently offers chicken burritos for $8.85, while the beef barbacoa burrito is priced at $10.60. With so many Americans claiming to dine out less than they have in years past, even the freshest ingredients may not be able to overcome ongoing concerns about the economy.
The chain will add hundreds of new locations
Adding new locations may seem counterintuitive to a business that's currently experiencing lagging sales, but Chipotle is apparently adhering to that adage, "You gotta spend money to make money." In 2026, the chain plans to open 350 to 370 new locations, including up to 15 international restaurants. Additionally, the majority of the new company-owned locations will feature Chipotlanes, which are pickup lanes that exclusively handle digital orders.
Despite the decrease in same-store sales throughout 2025, Chipotle experienced an increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of the year. This boost was attributed to new location openings, which included 132 U.S. restaurants and seven international locations. Based on these figures, Chipotle may hope that adding even more restaurants in 2026 is key to staying afloat.
The addition of new Chipotlanes may also help boost sales, as restaurants with the feature have seen higher sales than locations without them. The chain's enthusiastic adoption of the technology is a bit unexpected, as Chipotle resisted adding drive-thru lanes for many years. The major concern was that patrons would be prevented from fully customizing their meals, but digital ordering seems to have solved that conundrum.
More menu innovation: new flavors and options
Menu innovation is a proven way to create buzz, so it shouldn't be surprising that it's part of the five pillars in Chipotle's Recipe for Growth campaign. Along with introducing new items, the chain will relaunch a wildly popular offering. Back in 2023, Chipotle added chicken al pastor to its menu, and customers were pretty enthused. As such, the outcry was massive when the chain stopped selling the dish. However, chicken al pastor is back, baby (albeit for a limited time).
As for the new items, the restaurant hasn't provided many specifics. The press release refers to "new sides and dips" and "three to four protein offerings" but stops short of detailing what they actually are. However, we do know Chipotle announced a new limited-time menu item in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Customers could score The Game Day Nacho Hacks kit on Chipotle's digital menu. Inspired by a viral order, it came with chips plus two side orders of guacamole, queso blanco, salsa, and High Protein Cups with your choice of steak or Adobo Chicken.
Equipment upgrades with an eye on efficiency
Fast food and fast casual restaurants must toe a careful line between efficiency and quality. Speedy service doesn't mean much when food quality is poor. Even Chipotle's emphasis on freshness doesn't exempt it from having to serve up tasty dishes consistently if it hopes to improve store sales in the coming year. That could explain the strategic efficiency upgrades the company is undertaking to improve kitchen operations. The upgrades have been implemented in a few hundred locations already, but the restaurant has expressed a desire to revamp approximately 2,000 locations by the end of 2026.
Based on the upgrades that have already taken place, restaurants will receive new equipment for cutting peppers, onions, and other produce. Along with being easier for staff to use, these slicers will ensure that vegetables are cut uniformly, which can help with customer satisfaction. Greater automation, including an Autocado robot that quickly peels and cores, is also on the agenda. Chipotle is even adding time-saving food prep equipment, including new dual-sided cooktops, rice cookers, and sizable fryers, to better serve the catering market.