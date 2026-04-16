6 Foods Marlon Brando Ate To Satisfy His Sweet Tooth

Hollywood icon Marlon Brando was notorious for his many appetites, not the least of which was sugar. "The Godfather" himself had a powerful sweet tooth that drove his eating habits into the realm of the luscious and the luxurious, items reserved for the final act of a menu at any of these restaurants Brando loved. But he didn't take a haughty approach to his sumptuous delights; lore around the backlots and movie sets indicates his tastes tended toward store-bought cookies and homemade candy bars rather than chef-inspired indulgences.

Brando's sugar hunger absolutely spilled into his professional life. Back in the day, future star of "The Princess Bride," Cary Elwes, was a runner on the 1978 film "Superman," tasked with keeping Brando flush with desserts to level out his mood. And in a 1994 interview with Larry King, he offered the host a cookie made out of salicornia, a succulent plant Brando believed would revolutionize the treat industry. That didn't stop him from eating a slew of traditional goodies during his lifetime, from cake to ice cream and a decadent bunch of other sweet-tooth satisfiers. Here are some of Marlon Brando's favorite sweets.