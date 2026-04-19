The Method Behind Texas Roadhouse's Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse chain with some of the best mashed potatoes you can find. Its secret is its simplicity, as the spuds are made with minimal ingredients and a basic method. While the mashed potatoes are a must-order side when dining at Texas Roadhouse, you can also replicate them at home. In fact, Jason McKinney, a managing partner for the brand, shared the recipe with KTAL News.

Let's break it all down for you: First, he thoroughly washed and scrubbed the potatoes. Next, he advised peeling the potatoes either partially or completely. Then, he chopped the potatoes because "they'll cook faster." The potatoes were added to a pot, topped with water just enough to submerge them, and boiled until "fork-tender." Next, the potatoes were drained and returned to the pot. McKinney whipped in milk and butter, breaking the potatoes into a mash. "I like little lumps, you know, like Mom used to make," McKinney says. Finally, he added salt and pepper and stirred the mash with a rubber spatula due to its thickness.

The demonstration received mixed feedback from viewers, some alleging that the recipe was inaccurate. "That is not the way they are made. I worked there and he lies," one commenter wrote. "When you get them at the restaurant, there's a hint [of] sweetener," another said, implying an ingredient was missing. On that note, another former Texas Roadhouse employee's version of the recipe on Reddit is similar, save for the addition of "chicken base" and half-and-half being used instead of milk.