The Method Behind Texas Roadhouse's Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse chain with some of the best mashed potatoes you can find. Its secret is its simplicity, as the spuds are made with minimal ingredients and a basic method. While the mashed potatoes are a must-order side when dining at Texas Roadhouse, you can also replicate them at home. In fact, Jason McKinney, a managing partner for the brand, shared the recipe with KTAL News.
Let's break it all down for you: First, he thoroughly washed and scrubbed the potatoes. Next, he advised peeling the potatoes either partially or completely. Then, he chopped the potatoes because "they'll cook faster." The potatoes were added to a pot, topped with water just enough to submerge them, and boiled until "fork-tender." Next, the potatoes were drained and returned to the pot. McKinney whipped in milk and butter, breaking the potatoes into a mash. "I like little lumps, you know, like Mom used to make," McKinney says. Finally, he added salt and pepper and stirred the mash with a rubber spatula due to its thickness.
The demonstration received mixed feedback from viewers, some alleging that the recipe was inaccurate. "That is not the way they are made. I worked there and he lies," one commenter wrote. "When you get them at the restaurant, there's a hint [of] sweetener," another said, implying an ingredient was missing. On that note, another former Texas Roadhouse employee's version of the recipe on Reddit is similar, save for the addition of "chicken base" and half-and-half being used instead of milk.
Diners love Texas Roadhouse's mashed potatoes & gravy and they're easy to replicate
Texas Roadhouse mashed potatoes are made from scratch. Since the chain opened in 1993, the side dish has gained a following. "My favorite mashed potatoes are from Texas Roadhouse — they're soft and fluffy and they have the potato skins in them. They remind me a lot of the homemade mashed potatoes I ate growing up," one Redditor declared.
Despite the popularity of the chain's mashed potatoes, some fans noted that the spuds in the video were incomplete without gravy. "How about the white gravy sauce," one YouTube commenter wrote. "It's not like Texas Roadhouse WITHOUT the gravy," chimed another. The chain offers two gravies, one brown and one cream. The first has a beefy, garlicky flavor, while the white gravy gets its savoriness from bacon grease, ham base, and chicken base. According to Texas Roadhouse cooks on Reddit, both start with a simple roux and require steady stirring.
Whether you like your spuds with or without gravy, similarly rustic mashed potatoes like Texas Roadhouse's are easy to prepare. Our traditional mashed potato recipe has all the same ingredients used in the video. Better yet, it comes together in just 45 minutes and feeds eight people. We recommend using russet potatoes for similar earthiness and color. And to make them even more flavorful, you should brush the potatoes with bacon grease and bake them instead of boiling them. Then, scoop out the flesh to mash.