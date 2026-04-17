How Does Culver's Fry Its Fish?

Culver's Midwestern roots are clear to anyone who's stopped in for a butter burger or "concrete mixer" frozen treat. However, one of the most iconic ways the chain replicates traditional Midwest cuisine is through its seafood options, designed to mimic the region's famous fish frys. Unlike the seafood found at some other fast-food spots, Culver's takes steps to publicize the care it takes to fry up your ocean-based meal.

The chain offers two main permanent seafood options on its menu: North Atlantic cod and butterfly jumbo shrimp. Less is known about the latter, but the former, which has been on the menu from the very beginning of Culver's, is hand-breaded and fried at the time it's ordered. That's a critical step that ensures the fish is at peak quality when it's served, rather than losing its crispness and freshness under a heat lamp.

Primarily, it appears Culver's uses canola oil to fry its fish and other offerings. This neutral oil (similar to vegetable oil) is known for its high smoke point and relatively low negative health impacts compared to some other frying choices. This allows Culver's to heat its oil to higher temperatures for extra-crisp breading.