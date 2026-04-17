How Does Culver's Fry Its Fish?
Culver's Midwestern roots are clear to anyone who's stopped in for a butter burger or "concrete mixer" frozen treat. However, one of the most iconic ways the chain replicates traditional Midwest cuisine is through its seafood options, designed to mimic the region's famous fish frys. Unlike the seafood found at some other fast-food spots, Culver's takes steps to publicize the care it takes to fry up your ocean-based meal.
The chain offers two main permanent seafood options on its menu: North Atlantic cod and butterfly jumbo shrimp. Less is known about the latter, but the former, which has been on the menu from the very beginning of Culver's, is hand-breaded and fried at the time it's ordered. That's a critical step that ensures the fish is at peak quality when it's served, rather than losing its crispness and freshness under a heat lamp.
Primarily, it appears Culver's uses canola oil to fry its fish and other offerings. This neutral oil (similar to vegetable oil) is known for its high smoke point and relatively low negative health impacts compared to some other frying choices. This allows Culver's to heat its oil to higher temperatures for extra-crisp breading.
Frying quality fish with quality technique
Notably, the restaurant uses whole cod filets for its fish sandwiches and dinners. Culver's sources its cod from the North Atlantic Ocean, more specifically the Barents Sea. That's different than the world's best-known fast-food fish sandwich, the Filet-o-Fish from McDonald's, which originally used halibut but now uses Alaskan pollock, a milder, slightly less firm white fish.
Cod offers a middle ground between more authentic Midwest fish fry offerings, such as bluegill, perch, and walleye, and the sourcing demands and taste preferences of a nationwide market. However, Culver's has been known to fry up some walleye for limited-time promotions, offering those outside the Upper Midwest (where Friday fish frys are a common tradition) a chance to sample this regional favorite.
Altogether, it's easy to see how Culver's views fish as a core part of its menu, not just an alternative or seasonal offering. It's enough to earn the chain the honor of the best fast-food fish basket, according to customers. That's well-earned recognition for a process that focuses on quality ingredients, hand-breading, and just-in-time preparation.