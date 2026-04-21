What First Lady Melania Trump Eats To Prioritize Her Health
President Donald Trump has turned Americans' heads many times for many reasons, including his quirky food preferences. Some notable examples include the "poison" bowls White House staff keep stocked with candy and the Diet Coke he reportedly gets delivered on command by pressing a red button in the Oval Office. In contrast his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, has said her daily diet is more focused on simple and nutritious choices. Various Facebook posts suggest the first lady keeps it straightforward — often with whole ingredients thrown together, like fruit platters for breakfast and salads for lunch. As reported by Marca, she likes to begin her mornings with a smoothie. Her recipe includes spinach, apple juice, blueberries, carrots, and yogurt. The first lady challenges herself to eat seven pieces of fresh fruit each day (her favorites are apples and peaches).
So, do such food choices translate to health? It's possible. Per the University College London, a 2014 study found that eating seven or more combined servings of fruits and vegetables per day helped people to lower their risk of death by 42% compared to people who ate less than one combined serving.
Some of the first lady's meals have gained positive attention online. Responding to a post on Melania Trump's Facebook account featuring bowls of salad ingredients (vegetables, cheeses, and proteins), commenters noted that her lunch looked not only healthy but also relatable. One person wrote, "Yum!!! I love a good salad with everything but the kitchen sink in it." Another remarked that the food reminded them of the way their parents ate.
Melania Trump's food choices sometimes overlap with Donald's
While Melania Trump has indicated that she tries to keep nutrition at top of mind, not everything the first lady eats would be regarded as healthy. She has been spotted stopping for fast food at Whataburger and has shown an affinity for ice cream. She's also known to enjoy her husband's preferred drink — Diet Coke. Melania differs from Donald by consuming these things in greater moderation. Additionally, she engages in cardio activities like tennis and pilates. While at home, she has sometimes cooked family meals herself. She even reportedly teamed up with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to help steer Donald's diet in a healthier direction.
Although folks who follow Melania on social media are often encouraging when she shares glimpses of her meals, others have been critical. An example of the latter occurred when "Inside Edition" reported that Melania enjoys eating the classic Italian-American dish Chicken Parmigianino from Jean-Georges restaurant inside the Trump International Hotel. Some commenters insinuated that she might be out of touch with the average American. "$68," one person wrote, "For a piece of chicken? Did it lay a golden egg or something?" A responder came to her defense, arguing that the cost of the meal is common for that specific area of New York City. That just might not be healthy for everyone's wallets.