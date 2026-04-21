What First Lady Melania Trump Eats To Prioritize Her Health

President Donald Trump has turned Americans' heads many times for many reasons, including his quirky food preferences. Some notable examples include the "poison" bowls White House staff keep stocked with candy and the Diet Coke he reportedly gets delivered on command by pressing a red button in the Oval Office. In contrast his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, has said her daily diet is more focused on simple and nutritious choices. Various Facebook posts suggest the first lady keeps it straightforward — often with whole ingredients thrown together, like fruit platters for breakfast and salads for lunch. As reported by Marca, she likes to begin her mornings with a smoothie. Her recipe includes spinach, apple juice, blueberries, carrots, and yogurt. The first lady challenges herself to eat seven pieces of fresh fruit each day (her favorites are apples and peaches).

So, do such food choices translate to health? It's possible. Per the University College London, a 2014 study found that eating seven or more combined servings of fruits and vegetables per day helped people to lower their risk of death by 42% compared to people who ate less than one combined serving.

Some of the first lady's meals have gained positive attention online. Responding to a post on Melania Trump's Facebook account featuring bowls of salad ingredients (vegetables, cheeses, and proteins), commenters noted that her lunch looked not only healthy but also relatable. One person wrote, "Yum!!! I love a good salad with everything but the kitchen sink in it." Another remarked that the food reminded them of the way their parents ate.