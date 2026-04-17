The Unusual Soup James Garfield Loved That's Rarely Eaten Today
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If you look into the favorite foods of U.S. presidents, you might find that you liked some of the same dishes. For instance, Thomas Jefferson was fond of macaroni and cheese, Martin Van Buren liked oysters, and Teddy Roosevelt had a serious hankering for fried chicken and gravy. However, other commanders-in-chief preferred foods that were more common in America's early days but have since faded from popularity. Take squirrel soup, which James Garfield adored, according to "The First Ladies Cook Book: Favorite Recipes of All the Presidents of the United States."
It started in childhood, as Garfield was raised in the rural woods of Ohio and hunted squirrels often. While the specific version he preferred is unclear, a recipe for squirrel soup in "The Original White House Cook Book" of 1887 reveals how the country's 20th president may have enjoyed it. The meat was salted and simmered in water. Vegetables, like corn and potatoes, came next. Then, it was strained to shred the meat and remove the bones in one fell swoop. Butter and flour thickened the stew, then celery and parsley were added.
After Garfield was shot in July of 1881, his notoriously poor health was worse than ever. He couldn't keep much food down besides milk — Garfield's favorite drink, along with beer — and oatmeal, which he hated. His doctors hoped his beloved soup might inspire an appetite. Colonel Crook, the Disbursing Officer of the White House then, even received a special permit to hunt squirrels for the dish. Unfortunately, Garfield passed away before they could serve it to him.
James Garfield's squirrel soup was more common (and easier to make) than you think
Squirrel soup recipes date back to at least the 1800s, but the dish may have been invented even earlier by Native Americans who hunted small game to survive. It was commonly prepared by settlers in colonial times, as squirrels were plentiful. Despite the mammals not providing much meat, individuals like James Garfield preferred the protein.
Today, squirrel soup might rank among the weirder foods that U.S. presidents requested to eat, but Garfield wasn't the only 19th-century POTUS to enjoy it. William Henry Harrison liked squirrel vegetable stew too, also called burgoo or Kentucky burgoo. Although Harrison was only president for about one month, the dish was a staple on his campaign trail. His team served it to voters with cornbread and hard cider.
Squirrel soup wasn't too different from a stew you'd see today, as it was paired with veggies, simple seasonings, and liquid and slow-cooked. You won't find this type of meat at the supermarket, but as long as you have a valid hunting license, you can legally hunt squirrels in various U.S. states during the proper season. This protein is reportedly nutty and earthy in flavor and offers lean, mild-flavored dark meat. To try Garfield's favorite soup, simply substitute squirrel meat for chicken thighs or whatever protein is called for in recipes designed to emulate the old-school dish.