The Unusual Soup James Garfield Loved That's Rarely Eaten Today

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If you look into the favorite foods of U.S. presidents, you might find that you liked some of the same dishes. For instance, Thomas Jefferson was fond of macaroni and cheese, Martin Van Buren liked oysters, and Teddy Roosevelt had a serious hankering for fried chicken and gravy. However, other commanders-in-chief preferred foods that were more common in America's early days but have since faded from popularity. Take squirrel soup, which James Garfield adored, according to "The First Ladies Cook Book: Favorite Recipes of All the Presidents of the United States."

It started in childhood, as Garfield was raised in the rural woods of Ohio and hunted squirrels often. While the specific version he preferred is unclear, a recipe for squirrel soup in "The Original White House Cook Book" of 1887 reveals how the country's 20th president may have enjoyed it. The meat was salted and simmered in water. Vegetables, like corn and potatoes, came next. Then, it was strained to shred the meat and remove the bones in one fell swoop. Butter and flour thickened the stew, then celery and parsley were added.

After Garfield was shot in July of 1881, his notoriously poor health was worse than ever. He couldn't keep much food down besides milk — Garfield's favorite drink, along with beer — and oatmeal, which he hated. His doctors hoped his beloved soup might inspire an appetite. Colonel Crook, the Disbursing Officer of the White House then, even received a special permit to hunt squirrels for the dish. Unfortunately, Garfield passed away before they could serve it to him.