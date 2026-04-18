The Daiquiri Ernest Hemingway Allegedly Drank 16 Of In One Night

Ernest Hemingway famously lived in Cuba and Key West, and he developed a love for daiquiris in that time. The famed writer appreciated a well-made drink to the point of including them in his work. In fact, Hemingway's connection to the daiquiri (which has a surprising origin story) is such that he became synonymous with the cocktail during his time in Cuba, and one variation — the Papa Doble — is named after him. What sets this version apart is its lack of sugar and 4-to-1 ratio of rum to lime juice. The traditional recipe calls for the same 1 ounce of juice but just 2 ounces of rum and ¾ ounce of demerara sugar syrup.

The Papa Doble originated in El Floridita, an iconic bar in Havana, Cuba that Hemingway frequented. The drink's name is derived from the writer's nickname, "Papa," and the Spanish word for "double," indicating the double serving of rum. According to Difford's Guide, Hemingway sampled El Floridita's daiquiris while stopping in to use the bathroom and declared to head barman Constantino Ribalaïgua Vert, "That's good, but I'd prefer it without sugar and with double rum." Vert obliged and coined it the Papa Doble.

Allegedly, Hemingway averaged about six of his namesake cocktail each night and once ran through 16 in one sitting — a house record for El Floridita. Admittedly, that storied number ranges anywhere from 12 to 17, so without any verifiable evidence, we can't know the truth. Based on Hemingway's original request, however, this equated to anywhere between 48 and 68 ounces of rum.