The Daiquiri Ernest Hemingway Allegedly Drank 16 Of In One Night
Ernest Hemingway famously lived in Cuba and Key West, and he developed a love for daiquiris in that time. The famed writer appreciated a well-made drink to the point of including them in his work. In fact, Hemingway's connection to the daiquiri (which has a surprising origin story) is such that he became synonymous with the cocktail during his time in Cuba, and one variation — the Papa Doble — is named after him. What sets this version apart is its lack of sugar and 4-to-1 ratio of rum to lime juice. The traditional recipe calls for the same 1 ounce of juice but just 2 ounces of rum and ¾ ounce of demerara sugar syrup.
The Papa Doble originated in El Floridita, an iconic bar in Havana, Cuba that Hemingway frequented. The drink's name is derived from the writer's nickname, "Papa," and the Spanish word for "double," indicating the double serving of rum. According to Difford's Guide, Hemingway sampled El Floridita's daiquiris while stopping in to use the bathroom and declared to head barman Constantino Ribalaïgua Vert, "That's good, but I'd prefer it without sugar and with double rum." Vert obliged and coined it the Papa Doble.
Allegedly, Hemingway averaged about six of his namesake cocktail each night and once ran through 16 in one sitting — a house record for El Floridita. Admittedly, that storied number ranges anywhere from 12 to 17, so without any verifiable evidence, we can't know the truth. Based on Hemingway's original request, however, this equated to anywhere between 48 and 68 ounces of rum.
How the Papa Doble and Hemingway daiquiri differ (and where to get them)
Given how potent and intense the original Papa Doble was, the drink evolved into what became the Hemingway daiquiri. El Floridita's bar staff tinkered with the recipe, eventually dialing the rum down to 2 ounces and swapping out the lime juice for grapefruit and lemon. A teaspoon of maraschino liquor also sweetens the tartness while honoring Hemingway's sugar-free tradition. El Floridita typically serves the Papa Doble and Hemingway daiquiri frozen, but they don't have to be, and no one would judge you for ordering one straight up (no ice) or chilled.
Today, the Havana bar honors its connection to the author by featuring the Hemingway daiquiri on its menu and a life-size bronze statue in his favorite spot at the bar. Unfortunately, Americans wanting to enjoy the Papa Doble in its birthplace will have to meet certain non-tourist qualifications, like family visits or official government business. That said, a Hemingway-approved place where fans can enjoy his namesake daiquiris is the iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West.
The restaurant and bar chain is rooted in both Cuba and the Florida island, and it has a direct connection to Hemingway. The famed author was allegedly good friends with Joe Russell, the chain's founder, and encouraged the "Sloppy" name. The restaurant also proudly features Papa Dobles on its Key West menu. Of course, both Papa Dobles and Hemingway daiquiris are simple enough to make at home. Even better, you can customize them with mixologist-approved fruits like passionfruit.