Want Juicy Brisket? Ditch The Slow Cooker And Try This Appliance Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you think a juicy, tender brisket requires time in the slow cooker, think again. As convenient as a slow cooker is, it's not our first choice for cooking a brisket that's fork-tender and flavorful. To achieve an unctuous, melt-in-your-mouth texture, all you really need is an oven and the right technique.
Accomplishing a beautiful brisket cook is actually pretty easy. A hard sear on the outside of the meat will create a nice crust and lock in flavor. You can sear the seasoned beef by heating oil in a Dutch oven on the stovetop, so you don't have to transfer cooking vessels later. From there, you should braise the brisket in a liquid, like stock, to help break down the meat's toughness. When braising beef brisket in the oven, it's essential to use a low-and-slow cooking method. A temperature around 325 degrees Fahrenheit will work — just keep in mind that the precise cooking time will depend on the size of the meat.
Essential tips to cook mouthwatering brisket in your oven
As the brisket oven-braises, cover the Dutch oven with the lid for the duration of the cook (approximately 4 hours), then leave it uncovered for the last 30 minutes. After the meat is done, scrape off any of the fond (the dark, flavor-packed bits that build up on the bottom of the pan) into the braising liquid and reduce it for around 20 minutes. While the braising liquid reduces, wrap the brisket in foil and let it rest. Allow the meat to absorb the juices for at least an hour before you cut and serve.
Potatoes are a classic side dish to pair with your juicy brisket. Consider making a traditional mashed potatoes recipe and spooning some of that savory reduced sauce on top. For a textural contrast, you could try this crispy smashed potatoes recipe instead. And for dessert, may we suggest wowing guests with a Texas-style peach cobbler recipe?