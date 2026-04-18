Want Juicy Brisket? Ditch The Slow Cooker And Try This Appliance Instead

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If you think a juicy, tender brisket requires time in the slow cooker, think again. As convenient as a slow cooker is, it's not our first choice for cooking a brisket that's fork-tender and flavorful. To achieve an unctuous, melt-in-your-mouth texture, all you really need is an oven and the right technique.

Accomplishing a beautiful brisket cook is actually pretty easy. A hard sear on the outside of the meat will create a nice crust and lock in flavor. You can sear the seasoned beef by heating oil in a Dutch oven on the stovetop, so you don't have to transfer cooking vessels later. From there, you should braise the brisket in a liquid, like stock, to help break down the meat's toughness. When braising beef brisket in the oven, it's essential to use a low-and-slow cooking method. A temperature around 325 degrees Fahrenheit will work — just keep in mind that the precise cooking time will depend on the size of the meat.