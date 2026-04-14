What's New At Trader Joe's In April 2026? Here's What To Buy

April is in full swing: Birds are singing, flowers are blooming, and Trader Joe's is rolling out some exciting new items. As its fans are well aware, the store carefully crafts its private label goods, resulting in one-of-a-kind products that can't easily be found at other chains. Along with the charming, neighborly vibes, beloved Trader Joe's foods like dark chocolate peanut butter cups and cauliflower gnocchi keep shoppers coming back.

As for what's in store this month, gird your loins for lots of new grocery staples. Trader Joe's has new snacks, sweet treats, aged cheese, instant coffee, easy meals, and granola, along with other tempting products. Now, for the fine print: Keep in mind that some of the goods listed here are only available for a limited time, and we can't guarantee that every location will carry them. Also, Trader Joe's frequently runs out of products due to its unique truck-to-shelf inventory system. That means you should act fast if anything here strikes your fancy.