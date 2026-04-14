What's New At Trader Joe's In April 2026? Here's What To Buy
April is in full swing: Birds are singing, flowers are blooming, and Trader Joe's is rolling out some exciting new items. As its fans are well aware, the store carefully crafts its private label goods, resulting in one-of-a-kind products that can't easily be found at other chains. Along with the charming, neighborly vibes, beloved Trader Joe's foods like dark chocolate peanut butter cups and cauliflower gnocchi keep shoppers coming back.
As for what's in store this month, gird your loins for lots of new grocery staples. Trader Joe's has new snacks, sweet treats, aged cheese, instant coffee, easy meals, and granola, along with other tempting products. Now, for the fine print: Keep in mind that some of the goods listed here are only available for a limited time, and we can't guarantee that every location will carry them. Also, Trader Joe's frequently runs out of products due to its unique truck-to-shelf inventory system. That means you should act fast if anything here strikes your fancy.
BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
Crunchy, boldly flavored, and retailing for $2.99 per bag, BBQ Flavored Potato Chips are Trader Joe's version of a classic summertime snack. Because human beings cannot live on chips alone, no matter how tasty, here are some must-try BBQ and grilling recipes to get you ready for warm-weather cooking.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites
Combining two desserts into one bite-sized package, Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites deserve a place in your freezer. Trader Joe's shoppers can snag a 12-count bag of these frozen delights for $4.79. Use them as a quick dessert when entertaining or as a personal reward after a long day of adulting.
The OG (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese
The variety of cheeses you use for a charcuterie board can make or break the ensemble, but Trader Joe's shoppers need not fear. Retailing for $12.99, "OG" Aged Goat Cheese could very well be the star of an appetizer spread. This Old Goat is aged for a minimum of 10 months, which allows it to develop a multi-faceted flavor not usually found in fresher alternatives.
Rwanda Small Lot Coffee
Coffee lovers rejoice! Trader Joe's has three enticing varieties to keep you well-caffeinated in April. Along with Rwanda Small Lot Coffee for ($10.99 per bag) and Organic Peru Cajamarca Small Lot Coffee ($9.99), the store also offers Costa Rica Coffee for $9.99.
Reduced Sodium Italian Dry Uncured Salami
Eating too much salt leads to a host of health problems, including raising blood pressure to harmful levels. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a way to satisfy your salt cravings with more moderation. Priced at $5.49, Reduced Sodium Italian Dry Uncured Salami is billed as containing 49% less salt than what the USDA lists for comparable pork products.
Stuffed Poblano Peppers
It's a weeknight. You haven't eaten for hours. You're tired and hangry. Wouldn't it be amazing if you had quick and easy Stuffed Poblano Peppers in your freezer? We have great news! You can score this tasty Trader Joe's item for $6.99 to indulge in a delicious meal without the fuss.
Dark Chocolate Bark
Talk about a wholesome, chocolatey snack. Dark Chocolate Bark at Trader Joe's comes with puffed quinoa and dried raspberries, which makes for a fun, crispy texture. It retails for only $5.49 per bag, so we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on this sweet treat.
Garlic Butter Nut Mix
You've been warned: This is no ordinary assortment of nuts. Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Nut Mix features cashews, almonds, pecans, and bread chips, but the real star is the seasoning blend. This snack is priced at $6.99 per canister.
Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers
Not all of us were blessed with the baking gene. In this case, Trader Joe's has the perfect no-fuss spring cookies for you. Retailing for $3.99, Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers are about as close to homemade as you can get without making them from scratch. Each pack contains 12 ready-to-bake cookies.
Salted Almond Honey Granola
Your standard granola can be pretty boring, but Salted Almond Honey Granola puts a savory spin on this wholesome food. Priced at $3.99 per bag, this versatile product can be enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or even sprinkled over salad.
Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee
Coffee aficionados know that spotting a quality instant brand is like finding a needle in a haystack. Fortunately, Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee from Trader Joe's is here to save our mornings. Each box contains ten individual packets of sustainably sourced coffee for $4.99.
Salted Caramel Mochi
Shoppers can't get enough of Trader Joe's mochi ice cream, and with April comes an enticing new flavor. Available in a six-count pack and priced at $4.99, be on the lookout for Salted Caramel Mochi in the store's freezer section.