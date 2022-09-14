Trader Joe's New Seasonal Mochi Is Turning Heads On Instagram

People looking for a family-friendly activity this fall might not immediately have shopping for mochi on their minds. After all, apple picking is a great way to spend an autumn afternoon, and there are so many amazing ways to cook with apples. But for those who'd rather skip the cooking and go straight to eating apple desserts, there are plenty of options at grocery stores. Recently, apple cider donuts came back to Trader Joe's, and shoppers are ecstatic about the return. There's also a new apple treat that's getting some hype on social media. And you can probably guess what kind it is.

Instagram user @traderjoeslist posted a photo of fall-themed mochi at Trader Joe's, and part of the caption reads, "I literally can not wait to sink my teeth into this." That same excitement is also expressed in the comments section. Here's what other shoppers have to say about this rice dough-covered ice cream.