The Top Honey-Producing Country In The World Beats The Second By A Mile

Honey is a much older food than many of us realized, and our demand for it has only grown over the millennia. In the U.S. alone, a record of 344,300 tons of honey was consumed in 2024 (via the National Honey Board). That staggering amount is far greater than the quantity the U.S. produces in a single year, so it begs the question: where does most of the world's honey come from?

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), China was the world's largest producer of natural honey, with over 456,000 tons in 2024. The most impressive part of all this is that the next-largest producer was nowhere close to these figures — India came second that year, producing a distant 146,000 tons. Turkey was third overall with nearly 95,500 tons, while the United States was the world's ninth-largest producer of honey, with 60,960 tons.

In China, honey production operates on a massive scale. The Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences' Institute of Apicultural Research reported that the country reached a record 15 million bee colonies in 2024 (via the South China Morning Post). To put that into perspective, India had 3.5 million bee colonies that same year (via the India Honey Alliance). Data from the World Integrated Trade Solution indicates that China is also the world's largest exporter of honey, with an annual output of 187,000 tons in 2024. The country accounted for almost 22% of total global honey exports based on these figures.