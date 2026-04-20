The Most Overrated Item On The Costco Food Court Menu
Other than the deals, one of the best parts about shopping at Costco is starting (or finishing) your trip by enjoying a meal in the food court. In fact, I used to live so close to a Costco in Queens, New York that I'd occasionally visit the food court to grab a quick, cheap snack even when I didn't need anything from the warehouse. There's a narrow but highly regarded selection of menu items available at Costco's in-store eatery, but in my opinion, its Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is easily the most overrated.
Remember those oversized chocolate chip cookies that were soft in the middle and crunchy on the edges that you could get in middle and high school cafeterias back in the day? To me, Costco's Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is a bad version of those. It's too thick and has come overcooked the couple of times I've ordered it. Plus, at $2.49, it's more expensive than the hot dog combo. Why shell out for a mediocre cookie when you could get a soft-serve ice cream sundae for the same price? It's hard to mess up this chocolate chip treat, and while Costco's isn't the worst one I've ever had, I certainly think it's the most overhyped option at the food court.
What else is overrated at Costco's food court (and what you should order instead)
Nearly as lackluster as Costco's chocolate chip cookie is the warehouse retailer's Caesar salad. This item comes with chunks of Costco's rotisserie chicken, and it's a shame that the divine poultry is wasted on an otherwise boring menu option. The one and only time I ordered it, it didn't even come with croutons like the menu photo suggests. Luckily, it seems that Costco is replacing this option with a Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad in certain markets.
As for what I don't think is overrated at Costco's food court, my go-to is the Chicken Bake. Even at $3.99, the Chicken Bake is big enough to serve as a full meal or to share with a shopping buddy. The outside is crunchy and cheesy while the inside is creamy and full of chicken. I dip mine in hot sauce and have eaten one too many to count. I've run to Costco to grab one on a lunch break, taken one to the park when I don't want to pack a picnic, and even shared one after a long Costco shopping haul. If you don't have a membership, we even have a copycat Costco Chicken Bake recipe for you to try.