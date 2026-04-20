The Most Overrated Item On The Costco Food Court Menu

Other than the deals, one of the best parts about shopping at Costco is starting (or finishing) your trip by enjoying a meal in the food court. In fact, I used to live so close to a Costco in Queens, New York that I'd occasionally visit the food court to grab a quick, cheap snack even when I didn't need anything from the warehouse. There's a narrow but highly regarded selection of menu items available at Costco's in-store eatery, but in my opinion, its Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is easily the most overrated.

Remember those oversized chocolate chip cookies that were soft in the middle and crunchy on the edges that you could get in middle and high school cafeterias back in the day? To me, Costco's Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is a bad version of those. It's too thick and has come overcooked the couple of times I've ordered it. Plus, at $2.49, it's more expensive than the hot dog combo. Why shell out for a mediocre cookie when you could get a soft-serve ice cream sundae for the same price? It's hard to mess up this chocolate chip treat, and while Costco's isn't the worst one I've ever had, I certainly think it's the most overhyped option at the food court.