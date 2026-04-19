This Wyoming Buffet Stands Out For Its Prime Rib And Rich History
When you get a hankering for quality beef but aren't in the mood to play chef, you could head to a national steakhouse chain (we've ranked 29 of them from worst to best). If you're lucky enough to live near an indie meat haven that can butcher with the best of the big-name brands, however, why not head there instead? For folks in Cody, Wyoming, that place is Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel.
This hotel near Yellowstone, founded by hunter, soldier, and showman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1902, is home to one of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in the state. Visitors, locals, ranchers, and even cowboys gather there to dig into breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Despite the massive menu, the restaurant is hands-down most famous for its prime rib, not to mention sights that'll transport you back to the Wild West (you can even watch gunfighters perform while you eat).
The restaurant's menu calls its prime rib "a Wyoming legend," and that's not an exaggeration. It's slow-roasted for maximum tenderness and juicy flavor. Even the Food Network calls Irma's "a grand slam," crediting its hand-cut meats, ample sides, plentiful salad bar, scratch-made sweets, and (of course) prime rib for the compliment.
Reviewers say the prime rib at Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel is well worth the trip
There are multiple ways to try the prime rib at Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel. You can order a 10-, 12-, or 16-ounce portion for dinner. This and other meaty mains (like the ribeyes, baby back ribs, and pork chops) come with your choice of a baked potato, mashed potatoes, french fries, or rice, plus veggies and garlic toast, not to mention the soup or salad bar. Alternatively, you can help yourself to a slice or two at the Sunday lunch or dinner buffet. If you're there for breakfast, substitute the grilled ham in the eggs Benedict with prime rib to get a taste.
Irma Hotel customers say its signature dish is legit. "Prime rib buffet was out of this world, and there was live music in the saloon," one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "Very nice folks, and the dinner buffet (awesome prime rib) is really a treat," added another. "The prime rib was the best I have ever eaten, melt-in-your-mouth with no marinade flavor — just incredible prime rib!" raved one Yelp reviewer.
Customers also recommend the beef ribs, fried shrimp, and seafood in general, so there's plenty to dig into alongside the Wyoming legend. In addition to the Western decor and gun show, this establishment may also feature some friendly ghosts (after all, it's one of the creepiest places to dine and drink in the state of Wyoming). If you're grabbing a cocktail, keep an eye out for the spirit of Buffalo Bill himself — he's rumored to appear by the hotel's cherrywood bar.