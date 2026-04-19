This Wyoming Buffet Stands Out For Its Prime Rib And Rich History

When you get a hankering for quality beef but aren't in the mood to play chef, you could head to a national steakhouse chain (we've ranked 29 of them from worst to best). If you're lucky enough to live near an indie meat haven that can butcher with the best of the big-name brands, however, why not head there instead? For folks in Cody, Wyoming, that place is Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel.

This hotel near Yellowstone, founded by hunter, soldier, and showman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1902, is home to one of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in the state. Visitors, locals, ranchers, and even cowboys gather there to dig into breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Despite the massive menu, the restaurant is hands-down most famous for its prime rib, not to mention sights that'll transport you back to the Wild West (you can even watch gunfighters perform while you eat).

The restaurant's menu calls its prime rib "a Wyoming legend," and that's not an exaggeration. It's slow-roasted for maximum tenderness and juicy flavor. Even the Food Network calls Irma's "a grand slam," crediting its hand-cut meats, ample sides, plentiful salad bar, scratch-made sweets, and (of course) prime rib for the compliment.