Andrew Zimmern Claims You'll Never Catch Him Eating This Canned Meat
Andrew Zimmern rose to fame on "Bizarre Foods," a show that saw him fearlessly sample uncommon eats from all over the world. That may be why a past interview with the chef left so many people giving him the bombastic side eye. Speaking with KITV4 (courtesy of Island News), the TV host was asked about a specific food, and Zimmern didn't mince words. "I'm very much against Spam," the chef said, before claiming that it's "[his] mission in life to rid the world of Spam." Part of his gripe was that the food is "loaded with more salt, sugar, and fat than you should eat [in] an entire week." Zimmern also expressed concerns about the additives used to render the meat shelf-stable.
While Spam is loudly derided, the convenient canned meat has lots of adoring fans. In a Reddit thread discussing a "Bizarre Food" episode set in Hawaii, where Zimmern proclaimed his distaste for the product, commenters didn't hold back. "It really lowered my opinion of Andrew because I enjoy what he does," said one person. Another made the obvious connection, exclaiming, "DUDE EATS ANY ANIMAL'S TESTICLES BUT HE WON'T EAT A D**N SPAM MUSUBI?" It might be surprising, but there are many foods that Andrew Zimmern refuses to eat. Along with Spam, he avoids walnuts, oatmeal, and durian fruit (a pungent delicacy in Southeast Asia) at all costs.
Andrew Zimmern: a man with controversial food opinions
Andrew Zimmern's negative view of Spam wasn't the first time the chef caught heat for his food opinions, as he's been criticized for cultural insensitivity in the past. When it comes to Spam, we can't fault the chef's critique from a nutritional standpoint. Like all foods high in fat and salt, Spam is best enjoyed in moderation. However, it's worth noting the food's cultural importance in Hawaii (Zimmern's anti-Spam interview took place in the state).
Spam is hugely popular in Hawaii thanks to WWII, as the food was a staple of military bases throughout the war. Hawaiians took a shine to the canned meat, and it soon became an important part of culinary culture. Spam also remains a popular meat option for its affordability, convenience, and longevity.
Spam-gate was revisited during an Ask Me Anything video conducted by Zimmern on YouTube. This time, the chef's answers were somewhat different. When asked why he lacked love for the product but enjoyed some other processed meats, Zimmern said, "The problem that I have with Spam is the taste of it. I just don't like it. I don't like the taste, I don't like the texture." He also felt uneasy about its shelf-stable nature.