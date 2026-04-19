Andrew Zimmern Claims You'll Never Catch Him Eating This Canned Meat

Andrew Zimmern rose to fame on "Bizarre Foods," a show that saw him fearlessly sample uncommon eats from all over the world. That may be why a past interview with the chef left so many people giving him the bombastic side eye. Speaking with KITV4 (courtesy of Island News), the TV host was asked about a specific food, and Zimmern didn't mince words. "I'm very much against Spam," the chef said, before claiming that it's "[his] mission in life to rid the world of Spam." Part of his gripe was that the food is "loaded with more salt, sugar, and fat than you should eat [in] an entire week." Zimmern also expressed concerns about the additives used to render the meat shelf-stable.

While Spam is loudly derided, the convenient canned meat has lots of adoring fans. In a Reddit thread discussing a "Bizarre Food" episode set in Hawaii, where Zimmern proclaimed his distaste for the product, commenters didn't hold back. "It really lowered my opinion of Andrew because I enjoy what he does," said one person. Another made the obvious connection, exclaiming, "DUDE EATS ANY ANIMAL'S TESTICLES BUT HE WON'T EAT A D**N SPAM MUSUBI?" It might be surprising, but there are many foods that Andrew Zimmern refuses to eat. Along with Spam, he avoids walnuts, oatmeal, and durian fruit (a pungent delicacy in Southeast Asia) at all costs.