How To Freeze Leftover Chick-Fil-A Soup

Chick-fil-A is the top chicken-selling fast food joint in the country. While it's famous for sandwiches, the chain also serves chicken noodle soup. Made with shredded breast meat, carrots, celery, and egg noodles simmered in chicken stock, the dish is one of Chick-fil-A's best menu items. So it would be understandable if you ordered a heaping helping. But what if your eyes are a little bigger than your stomach, and you end up stuck with leftover soup? No problem: You can easily freeze it.

Chick-fil-A offers some advice on how to store the soup: "Let it cool completely before storing it in an airtight container, [and] place it in the freezer to keep it fresh for up to 2-3 months" the company says on its website. "When you wish to reheat, let it thaw completely before cooking over medium heat." (This specific advice refers to a recipe you can make with leftover Chick-fil-A soup, but it works for their own soup as-is too.)

Chicken noodle isn't the only soup offering at Chick-fil-A to consider for long-term storage. The chain's chicken tortilla soup was previously available during the colder months. (At other times, you can try our copycat Chick-fil-A chicken tortilla soup recipe.) That one is easy to freeze, too, if taken care of well.