How To Freeze Leftover Chick-Fil-A Soup
Chick-fil-A is the top chicken-selling fast food joint in the country. While it's famous for sandwiches, the chain also serves chicken noodle soup. Made with shredded breast meat, carrots, celery, and egg noodles simmered in chicken stock, the dish is one of Chick-fil-A's best menu items. So it would be understandable if you ordered a heaping helping. But what if your eyes are a little bigger than your stomach, and you end up stuck with leftover soup? No problem: You can easily freeze it.
Chick-fil-A offers some advice on how to store the soup: "Let it cool completely before storing it in an airtight container, [and] place it in the freezer to keep it fresh for up to 2-3 months" the company says on its website. "When you wish to reheat, let it thaw completely before cooking over medium heat." (This specific advice refers to a recipe you can make with leftover Chick-fil-A soup, but it works for their own soup as-is too.)
Chicken noodle isn't the only soup offering at Chick-fil-A to consider for long-term storage. The chain's chicken tortilla soup was previously available during the colder months. (At other times, you can try our copycat Chick-fil-A chicken tortilla soup recipe.) That one is easy to freeze, too, if taken care of well.
Here are the food safety guidelines for freezing soup
As the company says, keeping frozen soup in an airtight container is always necessary. For one, it prevents the broth from leaking out before it's fully frozen. Plus, moisture and air can compromise food safety, and the container will keep both out. Look for a BPA-free plastic container with a good seal, a glass container with a snap or otherwise sealed lid, or a gallon-sized zip-top bag. Note that not all glass can be frozen, so only use tempered glass for this. Also make sure there's enough space in the container for the soup to slightly expand when it's frozen.
Cooling is important, too. The USDA recommends cooling food in the refrigerator, not at room temperature, in small containers. (Smaller portions will cool more quickly than one big pot.) Never put hot soup directly in the freezer, especially not in a glass container which can crack. Instead, refrigerate it until it's cool first. And, like Chick-fil-A, the USDA says soup will maintain its quality for two to three months.
When it's time to eat your frozen soup, let it thaw first. Per the USDA, the best ways to thaw frozen food are in the refrigerator, submerged in cold water, or in the microwave (don't thaw at room temperature). Then, heat the soup to 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it.