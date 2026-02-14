Soup may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you envision Chick-fil-A's menu, and we'll go ahead and guess that it's not even the second thing (because that privilege rightly belongs to the chain's waffle fries). As it turns out, however, Chick-fil-A's chicken tortilla soup has quite the fan base, with fans on Reddit (shockingly) claiming that they'd actually choose it over the waffle fries. If there's one downside, it's that the soup is a seasonal offering — so your very next trip through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru could leave you soupless.

Luckily, there's a solution to this seasonal issue, and it would be to follow developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Chick-fil-A chicken tortilla soup recipe instead. De Witt describes the soup as hearty and delicious — and don't let that semi-long ingredients list fool you — this is an incredibly easy recipe to make, and it basically comes together in one pot in about 30 minutes. "It's a rich, creamy soup made with tender shredded chicken, mild green chiles, black and navy beans, warm spices, and a combination of veggies simmered in chicken stock," De Witt describes. Crispy tortilla strips top off the soup, making for a cozy, comforting bowlful that tastes and feels a whole lot like Chick-fil-A's beloved version.