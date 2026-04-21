What Is The Best-Selling Soda Brand In The US?

The question nearly everyone has a strong opinion about: Coke or Pepsi? While fans of each brand are passionate about which is superior, the sales speak for themselves. As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coca-Cola dominated the U.S. market in 2025, making it the best selling soda brand in the country. Dr. Pepper ranked second in sales, while Pepsi came in third. These figures line up with a poll conducted by Mashed, which found that only 36% of respondents expressed a preference for Pepsi.

While Dr. Pepper's second place finish is a bit surprising, Coke has routinely trounced Pepsi in sales over the years. Both beverages were invented in the late 19th century, though Coca-Cola beat Pepsi's origination by about seven years. Both gained acclaim in pharmacies before evolving into the soft drinks consumers love today. Perhaps these similarities explain the ongoing rivalry between the brands, which has led to rumors that Coca-Cola employees are prohibited from drinking Pepsi (true, but only at work). As for the other top-selling sodas, Diet Coke ranked fourth place, while Sprite (which is owned by Coca-Cola) came in fifth. For those keeping score at home, that means Coke accounts for three of America's top five soda brands.