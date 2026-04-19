What Karoline Leavitt Actually Eats
The Trump administration has been making headlines almost every day since before the president was elected for his second term, and Karoline Leavitt has been at the forefront. As press secretary, Leavitt is one of the dominant faces of the White House, and has been the target of much praise and criticism alike. Everything from her jewelry and lips to her ethics and family life have been up for commentary by keyboard warriors and journalists. Food, as a big part of the administration's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, has been an important component of the conversation at Capital Hill.
While Donald Trump has been caught eating some pretty weird things, Leavitt's food history is milder. She is pretty low key about her food choices and habits, but we do have some insight on what the press secretary likes to eat. From whole foods and dishes you'll likely recognize to time tested favorites, here's what we know about what Karoline Leavitt actually eats.
Karoline Leavitt goes for a traditional Thanksgiving spread
The Trump administration is a conservative one, and it frequently references and advocates for traditional values. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would promote a cut and dry, traditional Thanksgiving dinner line-up. When she hosted Thanksgiving for her small (and growing) family in 2025, a table full of Thanksgiving classics were present.
Leavitt updated her 3 million Instagram followers during her Thanksgiving prep, showing a turkey cooking in the oven in her autumn-decorated kitchen. Her husband can be seen in the string of holiday photos carving the finished turkey, which winds up sliced in a platter beside other holiday favorites. A huge tray of mac and cheese sits next to a sweet potato casserole, which Leavitt mashed with a counter top mixer before baking. Some vegetable dishes are present as well, along with popular Thanksgiving side dishes like croissants and her mother's stuffing recipe. The stuffing is served separate from the turkey, and viewers can see Leavitt mixing it as it cooks on the stove top.
This wide spread of Thanksgiving standbys has since been deleted, presumably thanks to a slew of comments and reposts condemning the meal for lack of seasoning. The tone of her post, though, was upbeat and content to be spending the holiday cooking for her family and keeping traditions alive in her home.
She enjoys a sweet cold treat from time to time
Politics are incredibly polarizing, especially in recent times. As a political figurehead, Karoline Leavitt sees this daily. One thing most of her haters and lovers can likely agree on, though, is that ice cream is awesome. Leavitt has enjoyed the sweet treat since childhood, an experience shared by a vast majority of Americans.
Leavitt's experience with ice cream extends past enjoying a cone on a hot day. In fact, her family owned a seasonal ice cream shop in Atkinson, New Hampshire, when she was growing up. A few months out of the year she worked in the ice cream shop, scooping the sweet treat for locals and visitors alike. The shop is still operational and serves dessert in the warm months, and continues to bears the Leavitt name.
Though ice cream is beloved in America, Leavitt has been seen enjoying another version of the cold dessert while abroad too. During her last year of college, she visited Italy. She posted a photo of herself eating gelato in a cone. Gelato and ice cream differ due to the fat and air content, and away from home, Leavitt enjoys ice cream's low(er) fat cousin.
Karoline Leavitt prefers whole foods
Food has been a talking point during the Trump administration, and we have heard Leavitt speak on it multiple times since her appointment to the position of press secretary. The administration has put a new spin on its "Make America Great Again" catch phrase with "Make America Healthy Again." Keeping with what the Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy Jr. eats daily, Karoline Leavitt likes to stick with whole foods when she can.
By definition, a whole food can typically be consumed whole, with very little, if any, processing. Fresh fruits and vegetables absolutely classify, as well as many grains and legumes. Even though most milk has gone through a process by the time it gets to your fridge, whole milk is typically considered a whole food as well.
In an interview with Politico, Leavitt explained how her decisions as a mother center on whole foods. "Our children should be eating whole foods that are freshly sourced, not processed food," she stated. Leavitt specifically mentioned whole milk as superior to skim milk, calling the decision to lean toward whole foods "common sense." The press secretary praises this standard as part of what "Make America Healthy Again" stands for.
She takes healthy food inspiration from influencers
The world is full of opinions, and it's almost impossible to avoid the swarm of information and misinformation that comes with all those differing perspectives. We are in the age of the influencer, a time when anyone with a smart phone can easily put their passions and personality on display for others to watch. Karoline Leavitt, along with a huge chunk of the population, takes some advice from influencers, especially about healthy eating.
In that same Politico interview, Leavitt revealed that she follows a lot of food and mom influencers that align with "Make America Healthy Again." She names Food Babe, a nutritionist who has aligned with the Trump administration, as one influencer who she views as an inspiration. "She provides, in my opinion, great content in recommendations on what to eat, not just for my kid, but for me too," Leavitt commented.
Food Babe's Instagram is not the typical influencer spread of recipes and food pictures. Instead, you'll find infographics on popular processed foods and why they are detrimental to the health of those who eat them. Information over aesthetic is seemingly important when Leavitt thinks about food.
She prepares quick and easy homemade meals
As a working mom to a young child, Karoline Leavitt has been lauded by the Trump administration as being a "super mom." She has been photographed working in the White House with her son in hand, and is the first press secretary to hold the position while pregnant. It's a busy life building both a career and a family, which leaves little time for cooking from-scratch meals. While Leavitt has a lot of support in doing it all, she also chooses time saving meals for her family.
Crock pot and one pot recipes have been go-to easy meals over the last few decades. Leavitt tried something similar with a one pan meal, sharing the steps of the creamy rice recipe on her social media. She showed how small efforts lead to a full meal, by combining basmati rice, spinach, sausage, tomatoes, and a hunk of cream cheese. After some time in the oven and a few stirs, throwing these ingredients together is a simple solution to feeding her family after a long day addressing the American people.
The White House Press Secretary likes Latin food
There are not a ton of photos circulating of Leavitt going out to eat, likely because she has her plate full at the White House and at home as a newer mom. One such photo did hit the internet with full force in early 2026, though. Leavitt was seen eating out at a Mexican restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia. It's not totally clear from the photo what she ate at the restaurant, but one Reddit user who claimed to have seen her says her plate was topped with tacos.
Typically, a public figure going out to eat isn't going to break the internet. What had people in uproar, though, was the perceived hypocrisy of the outing. The Trump administration has not been quiet about its implementation of ICE and prioritizing deportations, particularly to Latin American countries. The fact that the spokesperson of the administration seems to enjoy Latin American food doesn't sit well with many of Leavitt's critics.
The press secretary runs on coffee
One thing that sleep deprived moms and busy political figures have in common is a love for coffee, and Karoline Leavitt is both. It only makes sense that she would enjoy a good cup of coffee, especially since her days as press secretary are likely wildly varied. The spontaneity of her job could be helped along with some caffeine, which Leavitt has been photographed with and has spoken about consuming.
According to The Conservateur, Leavitt starts her day in the early hours, around 4 a.m. Moms are used to waking up early, but Leavitt's actual work day can start at this time! During Trump's second presidential campaign, Leavitt was on his sleep schedule, which was reportedly around four hours nightly. This is around half of the recommended amount of sleep, so it is natural that coffee would be in the mix. Around this time, she told The Conservateur that she drank coffee in between her engagements and responsibilities. She hasn't slowed down since, so it's likely that her coffee consumption is still very much a part of her long days.