What Karoline Leavitt Actually Eats

The Trump administration is a conservative one, and it frequently references and advocates for traditional values. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would promote a cut and dry, traditional Thanksgiving dinner line-up. When she hosted Thanksgiving for her small (and growing) family in 2025, a table full of Thanksgiving classics were present.

Leavitt updated her 3 million Instagram followers during her Thanksgiving prep, showing a turkey cooking in the oven in her autumn-decorated kitchen. Her husband can be seen in the string of holiday photos carving the finished turkey, which winds up sliced in a platter beside other holiday favorites. A huge tray of mac and cheese sits next to a sweet potato casserole, which Leavitt mashed with a counter top mixer before baking. Some vegetable dishes are present as well, along with popular Thanksgiving side dishes like croissants and her mother's stuffing recipe. The stuffing is served separate from the turkey, and viewers can see Leavitt mixing it as it cooks on the stove top.

This wide spread of Thanksgiving standbys has since been deleted, presumably thanks to a slew of comments and reposts condemning the meal for lack of seasoning. The tone of her post, though, was upbeat and content to be spending the holiday cooking for her family and keeping traditions alive in her home.