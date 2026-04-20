The Frugal Breakfast Amish Communities Made During The Great Depression

If you like coffee smoothies because they combine your caffeine and breakfast in one go, consider another recipe: coffee soup. Sometimes called wet toast, this recipe was created by the Amish during the Great Depression as a cheap and filling breakfast made with readily available ingredients. Although the Great Depression was almost a century ago, the Amish still eat this dish today.

Coffee soup is exactly what it sounds like — hot soup with coffee as the liquid base. This is poured over stale bread torn into small pieces. Milk, cream, butter, or sugar are added, if available. The hot coffee softens the old bread and makes it easier to eat, almost like a bread pudding with more liquid. Some variations of the recipe use saltine crackers instead.

While the Amish are known for their resourcefulness, independence, and agricultural livelihood, they weren't immune to the effects of the Great Depression. According to the Lancaster Land Trust, they fared better than others during this time period but still had to closely monitor their food consumption and spending. That's why coffee soup made sense: It ensured old bread was used up, and it provided a warm meal that was also sweet and strong.