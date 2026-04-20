4 Meats With More Protein Than Chicken
Over years of being touted as the premiere choice for dieters, muscle builders, and anyone seeking a lean source of protein, chicken has become the most popular meat in the world. All this was aided by its affordability and versatility, as evidenced by our compilation of 63 chicken breast recipes you'll make over and over. While this meat is undeniably a smart meal option, does it truly deserve to hold the undisputed protein crown? We investigated, and it turns out that certain other meats can stack up to — or even surpass — chicken in this department. Meats like veal, beef, pork, and lamb can all offer more protein per serving than chicken. The secret lies in which cut you choose.
For each of these meats, we compared the protein content in a 3-ounce serving to that in a 3-ounce serving of cooked, skinless chicken breast, which packs in 25.1 grams — or 50% of the average person's daily value. Most meats we examined had cuts that fell below chicken's threshold and cuts that surpassed it, so check out the cheap meats you should and shouldn't buy if you'd like more guidance. If you're looking to push your protein limits, or if you're simply tired of eating the same old chicken every day, here are some other options for you to explore.
Veal
Compared to chicken's 25 grams of protein, the same amount of cooked veal loin contains 29 grams per serving. It's also a source of iron, zinc, and vitamins B6 and B12. Additionally, when veal is labeled as "milk-fed," it's sourced from an animal that was fed twice per day with a formula that contains 40 essential nutrients. Despite this nutrient density, however, USDA data indicates that cooked veal loin is also high in cholesterol (66 to 79 grams) and calories from fat (34 to 85 grams, depending on the preparation method).
Veal is made from bovine calves that are between 16 and 18 weeks old and weigh up to 450 pounds. Because the animal is slaughtered young, veal is associated with a soft texture and also a gray or pinkish color when compared to more aged cuts of "red" meat. The animal's age also means that veal lacks the fat and marbling beef is known for and, therefore, requires a different cooking style. The best way to prepare veal loin is roasting. As explained by Lobel's of New York, "Moist, slower cooking is the gentle, tender treatment that's right for veal."
Beef
Another meat that contains more protein per ounce than chicken is beef. Lean cuts provide the highest protein. The eye fillet (or tenderloin steak), for example, packs in approximately 30 grams per serving, while 3 ounces of grass-fed ribeye contain 29 grams (unsurprisingly, those are the two highest-ranked steaks on our list of the most popular cuts). Beyond protein, beef is also rich in zinc and vitamin B12. Moderate beef intake can support a healthy diet, but on the flip side, excess consumption has been linked to cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure (via Healthline and American Journal of Hypertension).
So, once you've secured your preferred cut of beef, what's the best way to cook it? We recommend cooking ribeye steak in a pan with spices, butter, and oil. Use cast iron for the best results, and remember to monitor the cook time and temperature. The tenderloin steak can either be grilled or oven-roasted like a traditional steak. If you spring for the latter, we recommend this oven-roasted beef tenderloin recipe that only calls for a few spices, plus a bit of olive oil.
Pork
The sirloin roast packs the most protein when it comes to pork. At 26 grams per 3-ounce serving, this cut just barely squeaks past chicken. What's more, some experts say that pork is becoming increasingly healthier for us to consume. According to the National Pork Board, modern pork contains about 16% less fat and 27% less saturated fat than the pork sold 30 years ago. Sirloin roast is also rated with a Heart Checkmark courtesy of the American Heart Association for its comparatively low levels of fat, saturated fat, and sodium. It's also a good source of iron, zinc, and vitamins B6 and B12.
Sirloin roast can be cooked in various ways, but one of the simplest is to set it and forget it with this tender, slow-cooked pork recipe with onion soup mix. This dish includes a built-in gravy and pairs well with mashed potatoes. You can also grill a pork sirloin roast, broil it, cook it in an Instant Pot, or even sous vide it. And if you're looking to mix things up, consider shredding the pork to make slow cooker pork green chili, which is among our favorite pork recipes that make the most delicious dinners.
Lamb
In recent years, Americans have increased their demand for lamb. In June 2025, lamb sales were up 12% from the previous year, as reported by Supermarket Perimeter. Lamb shank is one of the most nutritious cuts, with 26 grams of protein per serving. Like all the other meats mentioned here, lamb is a great source of iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. It's also exceptionally lean, and a 3-ounce serving of lamb contains 40% heart-healthy fat, according to the American Lamb Board.
Many home chefs struggle when preparing lamb, as this meat is notoriously easy to under- or overcook. According to Vincent's Meat Market, "You'll notice the outside is a golden brown color with a little bit of charring and a pale pink center when you cook lamb just right." Once you're comfortable with the cooking process and are ready to experiment with ingredients, consider this recipe for red wine-braised lamb shanks, which features chopped veggies, herbs, and a sauce so delicious, you'll want to serve the meal with bread just to soak up what's left on your plate.