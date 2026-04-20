4 Meats With More Protein Than Chicken

Over years of being touted as the premiere choice for dieters, muscle builders, and anyone seeking a lean source of protein, chicken has become the most popular meat in the world. All this was aided by its affordability and versatility, as evidenced by our compilation of 63 chicken breast recipes you'll make over and over. While this meat is undeniably a smart meal option, does it truly deserve to hold the undisputed protein crown? We investigated, and it turns out that certain other meats can stack up to — or even surpass — chicken in this department. Meats like veal, beef, pork, and lamb can all offer more protein per serving than chicken. The secret lies in which cut you choose.

For each of these meats, we compared the protein content in a 3-ounce serving to that in a 3-ounce serving of cooked, skinless chicken breast, which packs in 25.1 grams — or 50% of the average person's daily value. Most meats we examined had cuts that fell below chicken's threshold and cuts that surpassed it, so check out the cheap meats you should and shouldn't buy if you'd like more guidance. If you're looking to push your protein limits, or if you're simply tired of eating the same old chicken every day, here are some other options for you to explore.