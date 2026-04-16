Review: Taco Bell's Two New Chicken Dishes Are Fire (And They'll Set Your Mouth Ablaze As Proof)

Taco Bell's seemingly endless parade of new menu items to open the year is showing no signs of slowing down. First announced at the company's Live Más Live event in March, the Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets have finally arrived. The nuggets aren't the only chicken item to fly onto the menu, though, as Taco Bell is also teaming up with Zab's Hot Sauce for a new nacho fry experience that leans into everyone's favorite white meat.

The Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets take Taco Bell's Diablo Sauce and turn it into a fiery Diablo Dust that coats an order of five or 10 tortilla chip breaded nuggets. With three heat-centric dipping sauces – Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch, Bell Sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard — there are plenty of ways to enjoy these spicy new nuggets.

If you want to keep the heat rolling, the Zab's Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries are also a new limited-time option. Topped with a sweet and spicy ranch that mixes Zab's "St. Augustine Style" Sauce with Taco Bell's Spicy Ranch, the nacho fries feature layers of slow-roasted chicken, warm nacho cheese, a three-cheese blend, and pico de gallo on a bed of seasoned fries.

Both new items are only around for a limited time, so I stopped by my local Taco Bell on the day they hit the menu (April 16) to try them out. Read on to find out if the new items really do bring the heat or if they fall flat.