11 Store-Bought Glazed Donuts Ranked From Worst To Best

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Dessert trends may come and go — cupcakes, colorful macarons, pints of savory ice creams — but the simple pleasure of a tender and sweet donut never goes out of style. A hot, fresh donut served straight out of the glazer is about as close to a bite of pure bliss as one can get — and one reason why Krispy Kreme is so delicious. But the pastries don't have to be warm to taste good. There's an abundance of store-bought options available when a trip to Dunkin' or your local donut shop isn't quite as convenient.

Available in a wide variety of styles, flavors, and sizes, store-bought donuts are easy to pick up on your next grocery trip or snack run, and are acceptable treats any time of day. From yeasted to cake and old-fashioned, I tasted 11 store-bought glazed donuts to find which are worth grabbing on your next shopping trip and which you should pass on. From worst to best, here's how these store-bought donuts rank.