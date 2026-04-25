This One-Pan Breakfast Helped Families Power Through The Great Depression

The Great Depression was a difficult period for tens of millions of Americans, many of whom struggled to afford even the basics. Among the places where this period of economic turmoil made the most visible impact was the kitchen table. Creative home cooks had to make the most of limited ingredients to ensure their families were fed, leading to the development of new recipes that were equally filling and affordable. Among them is the simply named "homestead breakfast."

Unlike some Depression-era meals we don't eat anymore such as dandelion salad or peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches, the structure of the homestead breakfast will likely be familiar to today's cooks, if not the same. It's essentially an egg scramble, with pieces of chopped bacon cooked in a pan with potatoes and onions, before a mixture of beaten eggs, milk, and seasonings is poured in. The technique embeds the flavorful and filling ingredients in a mixture of fluffy scrambled egg, which can be easily portioned out and served from the pan.

A look at prices back then can make modern-day food shoppers quite jealous. In 1933, eggs were only about a penny each, while a pound of bacon was just 14 cents and a pound of potatoes just two pennies. Accounting for inflation, the estimated cost of $0.15 to $0.20 for the entire dish translates to roughly $3.83 to $5.12 today, a relatively affordable price for an entire family's breakfast.