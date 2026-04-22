What Does Shake Shack Do With Its Leftovers?

The first Shake Shack may have started as a humble hot dog stand in New York City in 2001, but it's since become a hugely successful fast-casual restaurant chain. The brand's growth is partially due to its focus on high-quality, innovative menu items and speedy and efficient customer experience. To date, this equates to serving approximately 1,000 burgers a day per location. That's a lot of product, but what happens to the burgers and fries that don't get sold by the end of the night?

A Shake Shack representative who spoke to Tasting Table detailed that, "While Shake Shack does not have a formal food waste policy, the company works diligently behind the scenes to minimize waste across operations." Shake Shack also donates food to food banks in an effort to address sustainability and food security. "Because all Shake Shack food is cooked to order, the amount of food waste generated is minimal, particularly compared to full-service restaurants, which tend to have significantly more prep-related waste." The representative elaborated.

The chain's made-to-order process naturally reduces food waste by only preparing food when an order is placed. Customizing orders to patrons' tastes reduces the probability that undesired ingredients will be discarded . In a 2022 Shake Shack business summary, the company reported that it gave over 100,000 pounds of ingredients to charities, like Midwest Food Bank in Illinois and St. Mary's Food Bank in Arizona. In addition to food, the company also donates used cooking oil to clean energy producer Olleco in the U.K., which converts the waste into biodiesel fuel.