The First Texas Roadhouse Had A Rowdy Feature That Didn't Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its lively Western atmosphere. Here, country music blares, the decor is Texas-themed, and if it's your birthday, you might be asked to hop on a saddle. Customers are as familiar with this rowdy ambience as they are with the delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls, hand-cut steaks, and made-from-scratch sides. There are, however, some parts of the restaurant's history that aren't widely known. For instance, the initial Roadhouse had a fun, but unsuccessful feature: live music.

In the restaurant's late founder Kent Taylor's book, "Made from Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse," the former CEO revealed, "My initial thought regarding Texas Roadhouse was to combine a rough and somewhat rowdy live music joint with a reasonably priced restaurant featuring steak and ribs." Taylor and his managing partner, Brian Judd, had a stage built above the bar in the original restaurant, opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana.

The dream was to allow customers to experience live country music while eating good food and sipping drinks, similar to what you would encounter at a traditional roadhouse. "I had anticipated that we would have country music groups perform every night, staying true to the image of a rowdy roadhouse out in the hill country of Texas," Taylor divulged in his memoir. That dream didn't last long.