Turn Your Mason Jar Into A Reusable Water Bottle
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Most of us have a glass mason jar somewhere in our kitchens, and it's tempting to use them as a trendy DIY water bottle. They're cheap, convenient, easy to clean, and plastic-free — yet they do come with a few "jarring" downsides. They're heavy, quite fragile, and let's face it: They can't take a beating like a plastic Nalgene bottle. What's more mason jar lids can also leak water, and after contact with liquids, they're prone to rusting (this can be removed, however). The good news, though, is that if you're determined to transform one into your go-to water bottle, you can, but there are a few steps to follow to make the design better.
To solve the issue of fragility, consider adding something like a Beautyflier 32-ounce Mason Jar Neoprene Sleeve (there are also various sizes) to the exterior of the jar. This acts as a protective layer to the glass, and also provides a bit of insulation for the liquid inside, helping keep your water colder for a bit longer. The sleeve also includes a convenient handle, which is easier than wrapping your fingers around a large jar.
The biggest issue with mason jars is the lids, so you'll want to swap out the thin metal ones that the jars normally come with. Go for something leak-proof that won't rust, like the SOLIGT 4 Pack Mason Jar Lids, Wide Mouth Pour Spout Flip Cap Lids or DIPESI 4 Pack Wide Mouth Mason Jar Lids with Straw These plastic lids feature a secure cap that's easy to open and then drink from, as well as a small handle so the bottle can be clipped to something like a backpack.
Other considerations for using mason jars for drinking
If water is going to be the primary beverage you're drinking out of the mason jar, opt for a larger size. The 32-ounce jar will make it easy to gauge if you're getting close to the recommended daily amount of 48 to 64 fluid ounces. Because the larger sizes are heavier, they can be more inconvenient to carry around; keep these at home or one a desk, and take the smaller sizes to-go.
In addition to water, mason jars can be used to store any cold beverage like iced coffee or tea, juice, smoothies, and protein drinks. These airtight jars are even good for preserving bubbles in sparkling wine. But if you're using ice in your cold beverage, you might get the annoying "sweat" beads on the exterior of the jar. The previously mentioned sleeves can help prevent this. For hot beverages, you'll need to be a bit more cautious. Ball, one the largest mason jar producers, recommends not putting hot liquids in its jars because they are not tempered glass. Instead, look for jars that are labeled as heat resistant and tempered, and pour something like hot coffee in slowly.
One of the best parts about using a mason jar for a water bottle is that it's incredibly easy to clean. They can be put in the dishwasher or washed by hand with a sponge and dish soap.