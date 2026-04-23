Turn Your Mason Jar Into A Reusable Water Bottle

If water is going to be the primary beverage you're drinking out of the mason jar, opt for a larger size. The 32-ounce jar will make it easy to gauge if you're getting close to the recommended daily amount of 48 to 64 fluid ounces. Because the larger sizes are heavier, they can be more inconvenient to carry around; keep these at home or one a desk, and take the smaller sizes to-go.

In addition to water, mason jars can be used to store any cold beverage like iced coffee or tea, juice, smoothies, and protein drinks. These airtight jars are even good for preserving bubbles in sparkling wine. But if you're using ice in your cold beverage, you might get the annoying "sweat" beads on the exterior of the jar. The previously mentioned sleeves can help prevent this. For hot beverages, you'll need to be a bit more cautious. Ball, one the largest mason jar producers, recommends not putting hot liquids in its jars because they are not tempered glass. Instead, look for jars that are labeled as heat resistant and tempered, and pour something like hot coffee in slowly.

One of the best parts about using a mason jar for a water bottle is that it's incredibly easy to clean. They can be put in the dishwasher or washed by hand with a sponge and dish soap.