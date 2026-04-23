Taylor Swift Wants This Comfort Food Waiting For Her On Tour
Musicians' backstage food riders offer a fascinating peek behind the curtain into celebrities' lives. For the uninitiated, a rider is a contractual document that outlines everything the performer requires at the venue. Some stars' requests are pretty over the top, but fans of Taylor Swift will be happy to know hers are modest — and probably look a lot like their own shopping list. The 2008 version, provided by The Smoking Gun, featured plenty of light snacks, various drinks, and cozy foods, including Kraft macaroni and cheese.
That's right: One of the foods Taylor Swift eats in a day, on tour at least, is boxed mac, which is equal parts affordable and nostalgic. Also on the rider are butter and Kraft shredded cheddar cheese, which makes us wonder if she adds extra ingredients to the pantry staple to make it feel more luxurious (the package instructions only call for milk and butter).
The rest of the rider features popular items like tortilla chips, microwave popcorn, Diet Pepsi, deli ham and chicken breast, a vegetable tray, and cottage cheese. The most endearing additions are arguably the sweets, which include Twizzlers red licorice, chocolate milk, and Starbucks pumpkin loaf. A frozen treat is always on Swift's tour rider, too. Her picks include Ben & Jerry's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream and chocolate brownie frozen yogurt.
Celebrities and fans alike share Taylor Swift's love for Kraft mac and cheese
Kraft mac and cheese is a staple on Taylor Swift's tour bus, as well as in the average American's pantry. For instance, according to a 2022 news release from the Kraft Heinz Company, the brand was selling 1 million boxes daily in the U.S. at the time.
It's no wonder Swift's picks hit home. "Why does this look like my normal grocery list?" one TikTok viewer commented on a video about the rider. "Why do I know this girl is out here cooking blue box before her three-hour show!" another wrote. "I have this s*** in my fridge," joked a third. One fan said they find it difficult to believe Swift's tour diet, despite her being a longtime fan of comfort food.
Swift isn't the only celeb who loves Kraft mac and cheese. Frankie Muniz called the boxed gem "heaven" in an interview with LAD Bible. Jack Black doubles up on the seasoning and nixes some pasta for supremely cheesy results, then adds a touch of ketchup. Drew Barrymore was surprisingly fond of Kraft's limited-time pink mac with a hint of candy flavor. Ryan Reynolds appeared in a Kraft mac and cheese ad in 2022, so we gather he's a fan, too.