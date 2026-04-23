Taylor Swift Wants This Comfort Food Waiting For Her On Tour

Musicians' backstage food riders offer a fascinating peek behind the curtain into celebrities' lives. For the uninitiated, a rider is a contractual document that outlines everything the performer requires at the venue. Some stars' requests are pretty over the top, but fans of Taylor Swift will be happy to know hers are modest — and probably look a lot like their own shopping list. The 2008 version, provided by The Smoking Gun, featured plenty of light snacks, various drinks, and cozy foods, including Kraft macaroni and cheese.

That's right: One of the foods Taylor Swift eats in a day, on tour at least, is boxed mac, which is equal parts affordable and nostalgic. Also on the rider are butter and Kraft shredded cheddar cheese, which makes us wonder if she adds extra ingredients to the pantry staple to make it feel more luxurious (the package instructions only call for milk and butter).

The rest of the rider features popular items like tortilla chips, microwave popcorn, Diet Pepsi, deli ham and chicken breast, a vegetable tray, and cottage cheese. The most endearing additions are arguably the sweets, which include Twizzlers red licorice, chocolate milk, and Starbucks pumpkin loaf. A frozen treat is always on Swift's tour rider, too. Her picks include Ben & Jerry's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream and chocolate brownie frozen yogurt.