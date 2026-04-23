How Many Beers Are Equivalent To One Bottle Of Wine?

It goes without saying that all types of alcohol are not created equal, especially when it comes to serving size and strength. So it can sometimes be difficult to make comparisons across different types. So when you ask how many beers are equivalent to a bottle of wine, the answer can differ significantly based on precisely what you mean.

First, there's the answer when it comes to pure volume. A standard bottle or can or beer contains 12 ounces of liquid, equivalent to approximately 355 milliliters. Meanwhile, a typical bottle of wine is 750 milliliters, or roughly 25.4 ounces. Therefore, a standard wine bottle contains the equivalent of just over two standard beers when it comes to volume.

However, when most people are comparing beer and wine, they're likely concerned about the relative effects of alcohol in each. In terms of alcohol by volume (ABV), wine generally sits in the low double-digits to the mid-teens. Meanwhile, most beers have 4%-7% ABV. This means that, for the same volume of liquid, wine is two to three times as intoxicating. When combining these factors, drinking an entire standard-sized and strength bottle of vino is equivalent, alcohol-wise, to having four to six normal beers.