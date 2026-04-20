Costco Shoppers Spot Beloved Ice Cream Brand On Shelves In Time For Summer
Costco is best known for its excellent Kirkland Signature products but the chain also stocks select name-brand items. The retailer intentionally limits its inventory to ensure members get the best of the best, which explains why a quality ice cream brand has made an appearance at the store recently. A Reddit poster shared an image of Jeni's Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches, which the person apparently snagged at a Costco in the Southern part of the U.S.
The item isn't listed at all Costco locations, but a commenter in the thread provided some information. These frosty treats reportedly come in packs of eight and are priced at $14.49. Keep in mind that Jeni's Ice Cream products can be expensive. The company insists on using quality ingredients and sustainable operational practices, which tends to result in a higher cost. As for its key lime pie-flavored ice cream sandwiches, these tangy treats feature real ingredients like lime oil and cultured buttermilk. Costco shoppers are already anticipating when Jeni's sandwiches will roll out to their locations, with one person stating, "I'm torn between wanting my Costco to get these and not wanting them to get these. I would probably buy a box a week."
What to know about Jeni's summertime treat (and how to get your hands on it)
Unlike other ice cream brands, Jeni's has a high culinary pedigree that explains its massive appeal. Founder Jeni Britton is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and the brains behind the brand. She founded her first shop in 2002 and quickly gained a reputation for developing unique ice cream flavors with uncommon ingredients like Earl Grey tea, brown butter, and lavender.
Unlike the brand's other ice cream treats, it seems that Jeni's Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches are mostly reserved for Costco members. While you can snag a three-pack of the key lime flavor from stores like Target or Kroger in some locations, Costco has bigger boxes. $14.49 for eight cookie sandwiches isn't necessarily cheap, but it's practically a bargain when it comes to this particular brand. As a Reddit commenter put it, "[The price is] actually not bad for Jeni's."
We don't know when — or if — the product will make its way to other Costco locations. However, that coveted item might sell out quickly. Suddenly disappearing products are one of Costco shoppers' biggest complaints. So don't be surprised if it's hard to get your hands on these treats if they arrive in your area.