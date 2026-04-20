Costco Shoppers Spot Beloved Ice Cream Brand On Shelves In Time For Summer

Costco is best known for its excellent Kirkland Signature products but the chain also stocks select name-brand items. The retailer intentionally limits its inventory to ensure members get the best of the best, which explains why a quality ice cream brand has made an appearance at the store recently. A Reddit poster shared an image of Jeni's Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches, which the person apparently snagged at a Costco in the Southern part of the U.S.

The item isn't listed at all Costco locations, but a commenter in the thread provided some information. These frosty treats reportedly come in packs of eight and are priced at $14.49. Keep in mind that Jeni's Ice Cream products can be expensive. The company insists on using quality ingredients and sustainable operational practices, which tends to result in a higher cost. As for its key lime pie-flavored ice cream sandwiches, these tangy treats feature real ingredients like lime oil and cultured buttermilk. Costco shoppers are already anticipating when Jeni's sandwiches will roll out to their locations, with one person stating, "I'm torn between wanting my Costco to get these and not wanting them to get these. I would probably buy a box a week."