For The Smoothest Whiskey Sour You'll Ever Sip, Follow The 3-2-1 Ratio

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The world of cocktail making can be a little intimidating for beginners. There are so many types of liquor, liqueurs, mixers, and garnishes, and keeping them straight isn't always easy. What you may not know is that many drinks can be reduced to easy-to-remember formulas or rules of thumb that even experienced mixologists use as their base. For whiskey sours, the simple mixology method is known as the 3-2-1.

These numbers refer to the proper ratio of the three key elements of a drink: three parts strong (the alcohol), two parts sour, and one part sweet. For whiskey sours (one of the key classic cocktails you should know how to make), the sour and sweet roles are played by lemon juice and simple syrup.

The easiest way to implement the 3-2-1 method is to measure the whiskey sour's ingredients with a typical bartending jigger. The liquor and lemon juice can be measured using the large side, and the simple syrup can be measured on the small side. The small portion of most jiggers is either sized for ½ an ounce or has a ½-ounce measuring line as part of its ¾-ounce capacity. Start by pouring 2 ounces of whiskey into a cocktail shaker, followed by 1 ounce of lemon juice and a ½-ounce of simple syrup. Then, shake with ice and strain the liquid into a rocks glass.