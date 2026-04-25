11 German Chocolates You Need To Try At Least Once

When you visit the candy aisle, it can feel like you see the same brands over and over, whether that's Cadbury chocolate, Hershey's, or Dove. After a while, nothing is new or exciting and you're left wondering what chocolate lovers are eating in other countries. There are some amazing German chocolates that we wish were more widely available outside of Europe.

They say the grass is always greener on the other side. Well, the chocolate is richer and more delicious, too. That's not to say there aren't some great brands from other parts of the world, but whatever you're used to gets old and boring after a while, leaving you ready for some fresh flavors.

From smaller producers to big name brands, we've done our research to find some of the best German chocolates you need to try at least once. As I'm based in the U.K., Germany is a short trip for me and I've spent a lot of time there. Not just eating chocolate, of course, but I'm always excited to try foods I can't get in the U.K. when I travel. Alongside my personal views, I've also done research into other people's favorite German chocolates to bring you the ultimate list below. Some of these you can access in the U.S., but others you'll need to go further to sample.