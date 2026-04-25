What Does Gordon Ramsay's Wife, Tana, Do For A Living?

Being married to someone constantly in the public eye can be tricky. For some people, it can be a welcome foray into celebrity, whereas for others, it feels like overexposure. It's a dynamic couples need to balance, as Gordon and Tana Ramsay have likely had to do over the years. While the chef is a household name for many, Tana remains a bit quieter in her endeavors. Nevertheless, she doesn't merely stand by as a proud wife, but has her own career and projects on the go.

It turns out Tana is also entrenched in the food world, having written a handful of cookbooks since 2006. Tana's books focus on homemade meals that are family-friendly, kitchen tips, and baking. In fact, the couple's daughter, Tilly, also involved in the food industry, has shared that she prefers her mother's cooking. While Tana is not about to go side by side with her husband in a cooking competition, it seems the whole family agrees that she's an excellent cook and they appreciate her homemade meals.