What Does Gordon Ramsay's Wife, Tana, Do For A Living?
Being married to someone constantly in the public eye can be tricky. For some people, it can be a welcome foray into celebrity, whereas for others, it feels like overexposure. It's a dynamic couples need to balance, as Gordon and Tana Ramsay have likely had to do over the years. While the chef is a household name for many, Tana remains a bit quieter in her endeavors. Nevertheless, she doesn't merely stand by as a proud wife, but has her own career and projects on the go.
It turns out Tana is also entrenched in the food world, having written a handful of cookbooks since 2006. Tana's books focus on homemade meals that are family-friendly, kitchen tips, and baking. In fact, the couple's daughter, Tilly, also involved in the food industry, has shared that she prefers her mother's cooking. While Tana is not about to go side by side with her husband in a cooking competition, it seems the whole family agrees that she's an excellent cook and they appreciate her homemade meals.
What has Tana Ramsay done in the past?
Prior to stepping into the world of food, Tana Ramsay followed a few different paths. She originally trained as a Montessori teacher, working in a nursery before she met her now husband. In recent years, she teamed up with Montessori to help make videos to promote a charity that backs it up, as the educational system remains close to her heart.
In the early 2010s, Tana opened up a salon in London, All About The Girl, which included a number of treatments like tanning, massages, manicures, and eyelash extensions. She chose this model to create a single space where women could go for several different treatments. After running it for 12 years, she passed on the ownership at the start of the 2020s, stepping away to focus on her family and new projects.
Tana doesn't rest for long, and as of early 2026, she is reportedly training to become a midwife. As the mother of six children, she surely has plenty of experience to share with women on their pregnancy journey. Time will tell where this education takes her.