The Long John Silver's Side Fans Say Needs A Comeback

With close to 500 U.S. locations at the end of 2025, Long John Silver's is one of the largest quick-service seafood chains in the nation. Founded in 1969, the long-running fast food restaurant is known for its crispy, hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock and North Pacific cod, as well as its breaded or grilled shrimp, and seafood-complementing sides like waffle fries and hushpuppies. One side that's no longer on the menu is corn on the cob, but some LJS fans think it's ready for a comeback.

Tender, buttery corn on the cob is commonly served alongside seafood, especially at seafood boils. Its sweet starchiness complements the spicy, savory flavors of shrimp, crab, crawfish, and other fish. With Long John Silver's extensive fast food fish menu, it makes perfect sense that it once offered corn on the cob as a side. According to social media commentary, the chain eliminated it as a menu item around 2017.

That year, a frustrated customer began a thread on the r/fastfood subreddit writing, "Apparently, Long John Silver's has done away with their corn on the cob side. Argh! What gives?! Just this franchise?" One Reddit user replied, "That's just uncool," while another simply exclaimed, "WTF!" LJS may have begun a gradual phaseout of corn on the cob, as other Redditors reported it was still available at some locations. As of 2026, a side dish of corn is part of Long John Silver's menu, but corn on the cob remains part of the chain's past.