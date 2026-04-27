The Most Overrated Item On Texas Roadhouse's Menu
For steak lovers, Texas Roadhouse isn't just a restaurant, it's an institution. As such, minding fundamental Texas Roadhouse dining rules like visiting early to save money and taking a moment to peruse the steak case can greatly improve your experience. I would also advise that customers steer clear of a popular but somewhat contentious appetizer. Consisting of a massive battered and fried onion, the chain's Cactus Blossom clocks in at a whopping 2,501 calories. In theory, the app seems perfectly delightful. It also has plenty of devoted fans, including a Yelper who said, "The Cactus Blossom never disappoints," and a former allium hater who declared on Facebook, "Cactus Blossom is the appetizer that changed my mind about hating onions..."
I hate to be a culinary vibe killer, but the charms of Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom are completely lost on me. The glory of fried onions aside, the sheer size of this appetizer seems to be its undoing. Best case scenario, you're getting a fat-saturated onion that's light on actual flavor (which is probably why it comes with a Cajun dipping sauce). Worst case scenario, this unwieldy mutant onion will be underdone or overcooked, sometimes simultaneously. In an effort to boost the flavor, patrons can upgrade to a Fire Blossom with spicy seasoning, cheese sauce, and jalapeños. That's like dousing a five-alarm blaze with gasoline in terms of speed-running your way to severe digestive distress.
What to order instead of Texas Roadhouse's fried and battered abomination
The Cactus Blossom made an appearance on Mashed's list of items you should never order from Texas Roadhouse. In addition to the quality issues I've discussed, the appetizer's faults include excessive fat, sodium, and calories. I have no problem with indulging in a fried calorie bomb from time to time, but calorific food should at least offer an enjoyable eating experience. With the Cactus Blossom, it's all downsides and no positives. Fortunately, Texas Roadhouse features less controversial starters.
Unlike the Cactus Blossom, the chain's Fried Pickles offer the perfect amount of breading. I'm also a fan of the Rattlesnake Bites, which are perfectly round jalapeño poppers. Both appetizers come with the option of ranch and Cajun horseradish for an added kick of flavor. Other notable Texas Roadhouse apps include Twisted Mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, and cheese fries. If you have an uncontrollable hankering for a battered and fried onion (and puny onion rings will not do), check out this copycat Cactus Blossom recipe.