The Most Overrated Item On Texas Roadhouse's Menu

For steak lovers, Texas Roadhouse isn't just a restaurant, it's an institution. As such, minding fundamental Texas Roadhouse dining rules like visiting early to save money and taking a moment to peruse the steak case can greatly improve your experience. I would also advise that customers steer clear of a popular but somewhat contentious appetizer. Consisting of a massive battered and fried onion, the chain's Cactus Blossom clocks in at a whopping 2,501 calories. In theory, the app seems perfectly delightful. It also has plenty of devoted fans, including a Yelper who said, "The Cactus Blossom never disappoints," and a former allium hater who declared on Facebook, "Cactus Blossom is the appetizer that changed my mind about hating onions..."

I hate to be a culinary vibe killer, but the charms of Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom are completely lost on me. The glory of fried onions aside, the sheer size of this appetizer seems to be its undoing. Best case scenario, you're getting a fat-saturated onion that's light on actual flavor (which is probably why it comes with a Cajun dipping sauce). Worst case scenario, this unwieldy mutant onion will be underdone or overcooked, sometimes simultaneously. In an effort to boost the flavor, patrons can upgrade to a Fire Blossom with spicy seasoning, cheese sauce, and jalapeños. That's like dousing a five-alarm blaze with gasoline in terms of speed-running your way to severe digestive distress.