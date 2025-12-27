Many people flock to Texas Roadhouse for the delicious rolls, while others are there solely for the steak. Then there are those who go to Texas Roadhouse for the appetizers, and while there is some stiff competition in that department, the iconic Cactus Blossom is one that truly stands out above the rest. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt's easy copycat Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom recipe captures the essence of the in-restaurant version, all the way from the impressive presentation to the tender, golden fried onion petals (and the chili horseradish sauce for optimal dipping).

Of course, achieving such an impressive appetizer at home doesn't come without some effort, but according to De Witt, it's well worth the labor. "This copycat Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom is a showstopper of an appetizer, and while it may seem like there are a lot of steps, each step is worth the effort," she says. Once the onion is fully sliced and battered, you don't have to worry about frying in batches as you would traditional onion rings. Instead, this Cactus Blossom fries all at once (and in mere minutes at that), meaning that you can enjoy a super-fresh, Texas Roadhouse-worthy appetizer without having to set foot in the restaurant.