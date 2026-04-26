The Diner Behavior Anthony Bourdain Found Completely Unacceptable
When we talk about restaurant etiquette, you may think of taking your elbows off the table or sticking your pinky out when sipping a fancy cocktail. But the basics are much simpler than that, especially if you were to ask the late Anthony Bourdain. One of the rules Bourdain lived by when dining out was to always be respectful and friendly to the server.
"The worst customer on Earth is the customer who's decided beforehand; they're already miserable the minute they walk in the door, and they've decided that they're going to feel better if they bully, speak condescendingly to, or mistreat floor staff," Bourdain once said at a public appearance. "This is an unforgivable act to me ... If we go out to lunch together and you're rude to your waiter and treat them like a piece of s***, talk down to them, or blame them for the kitchen's mistakes ... our relationship is dead and will always be dead."
Given that Bourdain was a dishwasher and line cook before achieving literary and TV fame, it makes sense he'd feel strongly about this issue and have a great deal of empathy for foodservice workers. His feelings about how diners treat waitstaff extended to tipping, too. "There is really no lower person in this world than somebody who ends up stiffing waiters," Bourdain once said in a Vice production (via Facebook).
Treat your servers well, like Anthony Bourdain, for better dining experiences
Many Anthony Bourdain fans have agreed with his take. "If you want great service, as a guest, you can help create your own experience by being curious & appreciative," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, a Facebook user said, "Yeah, this usually tells me everything I need to know about a person." Another added, "I went to lunch with a coworker once & she complained about the food & service the whole time. Never again did I even talk to her."
Dining etiquette varies by establishment, but the customer's main task is to be invested, engaged, and kind with their server. You should introduce yourself, invite the waitstaff to weigh in on your order, and politely request issues be fixed, to ensure smooth interactions. As for tipping, 20 percent is the current standard for good service.
Follow Bourdain's lead by respecting your server and valuing their knowledge. Paying attention to their reactions while you order can give you clues about what's good and what to avoid, ultimately resulting in a tastier meal and better service at any restaurant. Keep in mind, your server is doing a lot behind closed kitchen doors, like deep cleaning, keeping track of modifications, and ensuring special requests are granted. It's not an easy job — it requires efficiency, sociability, and a lot of multitasking — but it's a lot easier for waiters when customers treat them well.