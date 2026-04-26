The Diner Behavior Anthony Bourdain Found Completely Unacceptable

When we talk about restaurant etiquette, you may think of taking your elbows off the table or sticking your pinky out when sipping a fancy cocktail. But the basics are much simpler than that, especially if you were to ask the late Anthony Bourdain. One of the rules Bourdain lived by when dining out was to always be respectful and friendly to the server.

"The worst customer on Earth is the customer who's decided beforehand; they're already miserable the minute they walk in the door, and they've decided that they're going to feel better if they bully, speak condescendingly to, or mistreat floor staff," Bourdain once said at a public appearance. "This is an unforgivable act to me ... If we go out to lunch together and you're rude to your waiter and treat them like a piece of s***, talk down to them, or blame them for the kitchen's mistakes ... our relationship is dead and will always be dead."

Given that Bourdain was a dishwasher and line cook before achieving literary and TV fame, it makes sense he'd feel strongly about this issue and have a great deal of empathy for foodservice workers. His feelings about how diners treat waitstaff extended to tipping, too. "There is really no lower person in this world than somebody who ends up stiffing waiters," Bourdain once said in a Vice production (via Facebook).