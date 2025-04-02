11 Things Your Server Is Probably Doing Behind Closed Kitchen Doors

Even the smoothest running restaurants can look like a scene out of "Mad Max" when you leave the service floor and enter the fiery "back of house." The chaos of the kitchen is where the magic of a restaurant is born, from the divine dishes right down to the gracious attitude of the servers. Fans of the late Anthony Bourdain and "The Bear" may think they know what goes on behind the scenes of a restaurant. As accurate as "The Bear" portrays a restaurant kitchen may be, what happens in the kitchen is mostly a mystery to those who have never worked in one. Servers have the unique experience of working on both sides of a restaurant, only one of which the customers they wait on actually see.

I am a former server and bartender who spent the better part of a decade walking in and out of kitchens in diners, country clubs, and biker bars. I'm well versed on the goings-on of all kinds of restaurants, and so are the three professional industry workers I spoke with. From universal experiences to more restaurant-specific practices, serving can be a wild ride of a career. If you've never done it, you may be quite surprised by what your server is likely doing behind closed kitchen doors. Read on to learn the secrets of what servers deal with on a daily basis behind the scenes.