The Most Bizzare Hash Brown Recall Involved Golf Balls

Recalls are unfortunately par for the course in the modern food production system. Even the most careful manufacturers can encounter issues with cross-contamination, undeclared allergens, and even foreign objects finding their way into food. However, few can match the bizarre nature of a 2017 recall involving hash browns. In a truly out-of-the-ordinary mistake, these breakfast treats somehow ended up with pieces of golf balls inside.

The announcement came from McCain Foods USA, the American branch of a decades-old Canadian potato-focused food maker that makes products under its own name, as well as for other companies and store brands. In April 2017, it released at statement revealing that, "despite our stringent supply standards", "extraneous golf ball materials" were inadvertently harvested alongside the potatoes. The issue wasn't discovered until more than three months after the product's January manufacturing date.

The company didn't provide any details on how this all-time strange food recall issue occurred or how it realized the problem existed. However, it noted that the foreign material posed a choking risk, and urged anyone who'd bought the hash browns to return them to where they bought them or throw them out.