The Hands Down Best Grocery Store Cottage Cheese
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Remember when TikTok couldn't get enough cottage cheese? Although the trend may have died down, cottage cheese remains an endlessly versatile, protein-packed food that deserves a space in your fridge. As for which variety will give you the tastiest bang for your buck? Mashed contributor Sam Zwick took on the task of sampling and ranking seven cottage cheese brands to uncover the best one at the supermarket. Each 2% fat cottage cheese was ranked based on flavor, texture, and value. Of all the options, Kemps 2% cottage cheese took the crown.
"Kemps makes really great cottage cheese without any excess or flair. The curds are tender and perfectly sized. It's neither runny nor overly thick. The salty notes are perfect," Zwick explained. Free of any major cons or nuances, Zwick emphasizes that the product's splendor lies in its simplicity — and affordability. "At 16 cents per ounce, Kemps is the second least expensive option that I tried, making it a great value. Good value, awesome taste, perfect texture," he adds.
The first ingredients listed on the product are cultured skim milk and skim milk. Even 2% and full-fat cottage cheese is often made with skim milk because the fat in whole milk is difficult to drain. Next is whey protein concentrate, cream, and salt, plus a few thickeners, emulsifiers, and preservatives. Kemps is a small-curd cottage cheese, which typically tastes tangier than large-curd cottage cheese, which is usually higher in moisture, creamier, and sweeter.
Kemps cottage cheese is easy to find, endlessly versatile, and customers love it
Want to taste the hype? Kemps has an online locator for folks trying to track down its products. Depending on your area, you may be able to find this cottage cheese at Target, Hy-Vee, Ralphs, or Kroger, among others. Keep an eye out for the brand's wide range of flavors, too, like chive, mixed berry, and black pepper.
Plenty of customers agree with Zwick's top choice. "I've never been a fan of cottage cheese until I realized the variety of options for using it both as a side and in recipes ... It's fresh, and I've grown to love the taste," reads one of Kemps' many 5-star Sam's Club reviews. "I enjoy the firmer curds, not mushy. The flavor is also excellent," raved another. "We LOVE this cottage cheese brand! If they are out, I rarely buy another ... this one checks all the boxes between creaminess, not too salty but salty enough, [and] curd size," attests a third.
Enjoying Kemps cottage cheese can be as simple as adding fresh fruit, like blueberries or pineapple, and digging in. There are also tons of recipes that use cottage cheese as a secret ingredient. For instance, cottage cheese makes pancakes extra moist and flavorful while infusing them with protein. It adds tang and nuance to mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and meatballs. It's also a clever addition to desserts like cheesecake, frosting, and homemade ice cream.