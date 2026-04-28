The Hands Down Best Grocery Store Cottage Cheese

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Remember when TikTok couldn't get enough cottage cheese? Although the trend may have died down, cottage cheese remains an endlessly versatile, protein-packed food that deserves a space in your fridge. As for which variety will give you the tastiest bang for your buck? Mashed contributor Sam Zwick took on the task of sampling and ranking seven cottage cheese brands to uncover the best one at the supermarket. Each 2% fat cottage cheese was ranked based on flavor, texture, and value. Of all the options, Kemps 2% cottage cheese took the crown.

"Kemps makes really great cottage cheese without any excess or flair. The curds are tender and perfectly sized. It's neither runny nor overly thick. The salty notes are perfect," Zwick explained. Free of any major cons or nuances, Zwick emphasizes that the product's splendor lies in its simplicity — and affordability. "At 16 cents per ounce, Kemps is the second least expensive option that I tried, making it a great value. Good value, awesome taste, perfect texture," he adds.

The first ingredients listed on the product are cultured skim milk and skim milk. Even 2% and full-fat cottage cheese is often made with skim milk because the fat in whole milk is difficult to drain. Next is whey protein concentrate, cream, and salt, plus a few thickeners, emulsifiers, and preservatives. Kemps is a small-curd cottage cheese, which typically tastes tangier than large-curd cottage cheese, which is usually higher in moisture, creamier, and sweeter.