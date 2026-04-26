How Long Does Uncooked Fish Last In The Fridge?

For some, seafood is a treat saved for dining out, often out of fear or lack of knowledge of how to cook it at home. However, it can be an extraordinarily rewarding (not to mention delicious) food group to master, particularly those fish dishes so good you'll want to make them every day. Still, it's vital to follow best practices with this sometimes-temperamental cuisine, including how long fish remains fresh and of high quality. While it doesn't need to be cooked immediately, home cooks are on a relatively tight timeline when dealing with refrigerated, uncooked fish.

According to the USDA, raw fish and shellfish should only be stored at refrigerator temperatures (under 40 degrees Fahrenheit) for a day or two at most from the time you acquire it before cooking or freezing. Larger pieces or leaner varieties can remain at top quality for the longer end of this window, while smaller, fattier fish should be cooked sooner.

Although it's fine to use these guidelines as a general rule of thumb, it's even more important to recognize the signs that fish has gone bad, regardless of how long it's been in the fridge. The most obvious is any sort of foul or unpleasant odor, particularly sourness, ammonia-like smells, or an overly fishy aroma. Flesh that has lost its firmness is also another dead giveaway. For head-on whole fish, throw it away immediately if you notice any cloudiness or opacity in the fish's eyes.