The story of Detroit-style pizza dates back to the 1940s, when it was invented in a local pizza joint called Buddy's. But, even though it's been around for so long, it's only in the last decade or so that it's really had a spike in popularity. It's known for its thick-yet-airy crust and cheese that goes all the way to the edges, creating a crispy lattice where the cheese meets the pan. All this makes it different to your average pie, which leads to some common mistakes people make with Detroit-style pizza.

I'm a huge pizza aficionado, having run my own pizza pop-up for several years. I've put countless hours into learning how to make a proper Detroit pizza. However, I wanted to get a range of opinions for this article, so I spoke to three experts. Kevin Stoeffler is the director of culinary at Emmy Squared Pizza, which is known for its Detroit-style pies. Odie O'Connor is a pizza chef and the founder of Odie's Pizza Co., with lots of experience making Detroit-style pizza over the course of his career. Luay Ghafari is a food blogger at Urban Farm and Kitchen and author of the cookbook "Seed to Table," who developed a popular Detroit pizza recipe.

Having interviewed these experts and with insight of my own to throw into the mix, I uncovered the common missteps people make. This is a chance to troubleshoot your Detroit-style pizza problems, learning what to avoid and what to do instead.