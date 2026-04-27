The Original Krispy Kreme Recipe Included An Unexpected Ingredient

Yeast, flour, egg, butter, warm water, and sugar — these are the basic ingredients needed to make a donut recipe. However, if you wanted to make Krispy Kreme's original donut recipe, then you'd be missing a key ingredient: Mashed potatoes. Yes, this is actually one of the untold truths of Krispy Kreme, but you won't find any spuds in the international donut chain's recipe today.

Founder Vernon Rudolph bought the yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef named Joseph G. Loboeuf in the 1930s, who cooked on a barge and was known for his fluffy donuts, coconut cake, and pancakes. Duke Chronicle interviewed Carver Rudolph, Vernon's son, who worked with a historian to uncover Krispy Kreme's original recipe. It consisted of fluffed egg whites, sugar, shortening, skim milk, flour, mashed potatoes, and cream — which is part of where the company's name comes from.

Krispy Kreme was founded during the Great Depression, when staples like flour could be hard to come by. According to ChainBaker's Youtube video, potatoes were sometimes used as a supplement in baked goods when grain crops failed and flour was scarce. If you think of a pure mashed potato, minus added seasonings and toppings, it starts to make a lot of sense that it would function well in something sweet and fried like a donut. Potatoes contain more moisture than flour, and retain this when baked or fried — this results in a light, fluffy texture that we crave in donuts.