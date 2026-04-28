This Steakhouse Chain Struggles With Consistency, According To Reviews
Tighter budget constraints on dining out have made casual steakhouse chains a popular option, especially ones that consistently offer the best bang for your buck. But when it comes to Outback Steakhouse, it seems to be struggling in the consistency department. And diners are taking to social media and public forums like Reddit to talk about their dining experiences.
Reviews point to the quality differing drastically from location to location. One user on the subReddit /r/steak said "Outback restaurants vary, considerably. The Roseville location shouldn't be allowed to call themselves a Steakhouse." Inconsistency is now so common that some diners even acknowledge their positive experiences are the exception, not the norm. "I'm lucky to live by a decent Outback [...] and I swear by my spots. Though that take does come with a share of judgmental glares," says another user in the same thread. Past customers also point to falling standards over time, with one noting on another subReddit: "Outback used to be good, the steaks were good quality and the menu was interesting. But I quit going when I could see the quality and value were taking a dive."
Despite the occasional hilarious Outback Steakhouse review, much of the online critique can make going there feel like playing restaurant Russian roulette. Take, for example, the Orlando, Florida branch that's located on International Drive, where about half of the 15 most-recent TripAdvisor reviews are 1-star. Conversely, a majority of recent reviews of a Las Vegas, Nevada, branch award the restaurant a solid 4 or 5 stars. A broader look at the steakhouse brand's performance on Trustpilot confirms such dramatic inconsistencies across customer experience, with 80% of reviewers giving it either 1 star or 5 stars.
How to maximize your chances of a good meal at Outback Steakhouse
First, checking your local chain's TripAdvisor or Yelp rating is a good way to gauge how likely it is you'll have an OK time. When it come to menu items, though, some dishes are more consistent than others. The Bloomin' Onion is a must-try that was actually created by the chain's founder, Tim Gannon. Simple sides like the salad and cheese French fries also get a thumbs up from several customers.
Unfortunately, when it comes to mains, things get a little dicey. Even outlets with relatively good ratings seem hit-or-miss with their steaks. "My ribeye steak I had was so full of grissel I could only eat half of it. The manager was nice and apologized and took $20 off the bill," says one TripAdvisor review of the 4.2-star-rated Las Vegas branch. But, honestly, customers recommend avoiding Outback's ribeye altogether.
Some actually suggest veering towards cheaper cuts instead of risking money on a pricey but ultimately underwhelming steak. "...you have to go against your instincts when ordering [at chain steakhouses]. Steaks at these spots are cut thin anyway, so the cheaper cuts being tough isn't that big of a deal here," explains one Redditor. So before you head to Outback Steakhouse looking for a top-notch meal, consider yourself warned.