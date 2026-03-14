The 3 Most Hilarious Outback Steakhouse Reviews On The Internet

It seems Outback Steakhouse has been a bit of a meme since its debut. Founded in 1988 by four friends in Tampa, Florida, the restaurant concept was apparently inspired by "Crocodile Dundee" and the fervor for all things Australian the movie elicited upon its release. Years later, the restaurant is still alive and kicking, though decreasing foot traffic and sudden closures could indicate that Outback is currently struggling. Reviews of the establishment also paint a picture of a business in trouble. Based on Yelp reviews of a local Outback, customers have experienced issues ranging from poor service ("They could not handle a large party... they were very, very rude") to foodborne illness ("Both me and my husband got sick").

Not all reviews were so dire, however. Some made light of the challenges faced by Outback in distinctly humorous ways. We compiled a few of our favorites for your reading pleasure. One diner was unhappy about the restaurant's lack of authenticity, while another poked fun at the slow service and badly cooked food. In the interest of fair reporting, we also included some Outback customer reps who tried (and failed) to respond to customer complaints in a manner befitting the restaurant.