Want Straight Bacon Slices? Sprinkle This On Strips Before Tossing Them In The Oven

Bacon is an American staple breakfast item, and there are a few ways to prepare this tasty treat. So if you've been cooking it in a frying pan, you may want to try bacon in the oven, especially when you're cooking for more than just a couple people, because you can cook a whole package at a go. There are some tips for cooking bacon in the oven you might want to follow, but you can add this new viral bacon-cooking technique to the list: If you sprinkle a bit of flour on your bacon before cooking, it will help keep each slice more uniform and stop them from curling up.

On TikTok a user showed how dusting their bacon slices with flour created beautifully straight, flat slices of bacon that were ideal for a BLT sandwich. And on Instagram a user said, "Does sprinkling flour on bacon reduce the curls and enhance the flavor? Yup. Curl-free, and delicious." Both videos showed the bacon coming out of the oven straight, crispy, and uniformly cooked. This hack is both simple and relatively quick. Sure, you'll still need to flip each slice about halfway through the cook, but you don't need to be standing over the stove with grease exploding on your arms as they cook.