Does Setting A Cocktail On Fire Make It Taste Better?

Flaming cocktails are attention-grabbing, but is it more about a show than flavor? Whether it's an extravagant tiki drink or a B-52 shot, there's no denying that adding fire instantly makes a cocktail seem more dramatic and expensive. Aside from the experience of having a hard-to-forget drink, fire can also add flavor to the cocktail.

There are a few ways flaming cocktails are crafted. One is to pour a high-proof shot over the back of a spoon so it floats on top. When the floating alcohol is set on fire, it doesn't really result in extreme flavor changes – the spirit won't suddenly taste super smokey or charred. However, as the spirit burns, it starts to concentrate, so you may notice a slightly more pronounced flavor but with less alcohol.

For example, the Flaming Dr. Pepper combines amaretto and 151-proof rum in a shot glass. This is set on fire, which helps mix the alcohols and create a more harmonious flavor. The flaming shot glass then gets dropped into a glass of light beer, imparting sweet and spicy notes reminiscent of Dr. Pepper soda.