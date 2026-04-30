Ketchup On Hot Dogs Is Strictly Prohibited At This Iconic Diner
The humble hot dog is a street food mainstay that welcomes a variety of toppings and styles. There are classics like relish and mustard, to an overload of toppings heaped onto the weirdest hot dogs in the world. Ketchup on a frank, while common, is something of a controversial choice for some, but never more controversial than at the Roast Grill in Raleigh, North Carolina. At the family-owned eatery, the use of ketchup on its famous hot dog is completely banned.
The Roast Grill is a hole-in-the-wall diner that has been serving hot dogs since 1940. The restaurant prides itself on barely changing in over eight decades of operation. That includes the black-and-white photos on the walls, the kitchen's recipes, and a nearly century-long grudge against ketchup. It stems from owner George Poniros' grandmother, Mary Charles, and her hatred of ketchup. She was the original co-owner of the Roast Grill after all. In a strange but touching tribute, Poniros still refuses to carry any bottles of the red stuff.
The Roast Grill's ketchup-less dogs are a local classic
Luckily, the Roast Grill's hot dogs make up for the lack of ketchup with a generous helping of other toppings. The family recipe for its homemade chili is older than the restaurant. There's also slaw, mustard, and onions, all generously spread over each hot dog and enveloped in a soft bun. It's not one of the most over-the-top hot dogs we've ever seen, but you definitely get a good bang for your buck. One wiener with all the fixings will set you back $4.00. The only other offerings on the menu are pound cake, baklava, soda, and beer.
So, how tasty are these dogs? Good, but maybe not great. One Yelp reviewer said, "These are pretty good hot dogs, made so by the chili and soft buns. I do not consider the hot dogs here to be the best in the Triangle area." A Reddit user stated that the Roast Grill is "the type of restaurant you go for the atmosphere/experience, not the food." Still, if you happen to be in Raleigh and have a few bucks to spare (the Roast Grill is cash only), consider popping in to try this throwback treat. Just don't expect any ketchup.