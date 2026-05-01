Who Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Hot Dogs?
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Big-box retailers like Sam's Club regularly outsource manufacturing for their in-house products to companies that make similar items under popular name brands. According to an Instagram reel from @rossenreports, an account that investigates consumer retail trends, Hebrew National manufactures the hot dogs sold under Sam's Club in-house brand, Member's Mark. Hebrew National belongs to Conagra, a Chicago-based consumer food manufacturing giant that owns dozens of famous labels such as Hunt's, Swiss Miss, Banquet, and more.
While Maker's Mark hot dogs aren't certified kosher, as Hebrew National's famously are, both franks' nutrition and ingredient lists are very similar, with each packing the same number of calories. There is, however, a notable price difference. Ounce for ounce, the Member's Mark variety is significantly cheaper: A 12-pack of ¼-pounders and a 24-pack of the smaller, 2-ounce dogs both cost $12.96 at Sam's Club. Walmart's membership warehouse arm doesn't appear to stock Hebrew National-branded hot dogs as it once did, but a 14-pack of ¼-pound kosher franks costs about $20 in comparable grocery retailers.
Member's Mark hot dogs largely receive positive customer feedback. The ¼-pound variety holds a solid 4.8 rating on the retailer's website, with customer reviews like: "I haven't bought regular hot dogs since I've been eating these for the last 3 years. They are the best." Sam's Club also serves these links in its cafe's hot dog combo. When we compared Sam's Club and Costco hot dogs, we actually found the former, which uses Member's Mark sausages, had better flavor and value.
Sam's Club still lags behind Costco in the hot dog game
While Costco's hot dogs have achieved a somewhat cult status thanks to the chain's $1.50 food court combo, Sam's Club has an oft-overlooked (but equally long-running) history with the iconic item. The first Sam's Club warehouse opened in 1983, and the same year saw the launch of its hot dog cart. Around the same time, Costco set up a Hebrew National hot dog stand outside its warehouse.
These small hot dog outlets were precursors to Sam's Cafe and the Costco food court — eateries that have become integral to the shopping experience of both membership retail chains. However, sales numbers differ drastically. CFO Dive reports that Costco sold over 245 million hot dog combos in fiscal 2025, compared to the approximately 33 million franks that Sam's Club sells annually (via Walmart World).
Costco stopped selling Hebrew National product in its food court around 2009 and replaced them with an in-house variety. In contrast, Sam's Club only started phasing out Nathan's Famous hot dogs in its cafes around 2018. Sam's Club continues to source Member's Mark hot dogs from external manufacturers, giving it less control over pricing. Nonetheless, this makes it all the more impressive that Sam's Cafe was able to drop its hot dog combo price to $1.38 in 2022, undercutting Costco's iconic food court offering.