Who Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Hot Dogs?

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Big-box retailers like Sam's Club regularly outsource manufacturing for their in-house products to companies that make similar items under popular name brands. According to an Instagram reel from @rossenreports, an account that investigates consumer retail trends, Hebrew National manufactures the hot dogs sold under Sam's Club in-house brand, Member's Mark. Hebrew National belongs to Conagra, a Chicago-based consumer food manufacturing giant that owns dozens of famous labels such as Hunt's, Swiss Miss, Banquet, and more.

While Maker's Mark hot dogs aren't certified kosher, as Hebrew National's famously are, both franks' nutrition and ingredient lists are very similar, with each packing the same number of calories. There is, however, a notable price difference. Ounce for ounce, the Member's Mark variety is significantly cheaper: A 12-pack of ¼-pounders and a 24-pack of the smaller, 2-ounce dogs both cost $12.96 at Sam's Club. Walmart's membership warehouse arm doesn't appear to stock Hebrew National-branded hot dogs as it once did, but a 14-pack of ¼-pound kosher franks costs about $20 in comparable grocery retailers.

Member's Mark hot dogs largely receive positive customer feedback. The ¼-pound variety holds a solid 4.8 rating on the retailer's website, with customer reviews like: "I haven't bought regular hot dogs since I've been eating these for the last 3 years. They are the best." Sam's Club also serves these links in its cafe's hot dog combo. When we compared Sam's Club and Costco hot dogs, we actually found the former, which uses Member's Mark sausages, had better flavor and value.