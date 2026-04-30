10 Costco Breakfast Items Under $15 We Never Pass On
Leaving Costco without spending a good chunk of change can be difficult. Costco products are almost always a great value, of course, but because of the chain's bulk quantities, the cost of even just a few items can add up fast. With a bit of careful attention, however, it's possible to find products at Costco that offer good value with low price tags to boot.
Each product on this list is a quality breakfast item with a retail price below $15 before tax. There are plenty of additional breakfast foods at Costco worth purchasing at higher price points, but shoppers looking for both a tasty breakfast and savings at the cash register will want to prioritize these items. While Costco's inventory changes frequently, everything included was in stock at a number of Costcos at the time of this article's writing. Prices are listed predominately from my closest Costco. Also affecting the selection was a lack of overlap — there's only one kind of pancake product, for example. So, based on those criteria, the following are 10 of the best breakfast foods available for under $15 at Costco warehouses.
1. Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
There are a number of ways Costco keeps its Kirkland Signature prices so cheap, resulting in products packaged under Costco's proprietary label almost always costing quite a bit less than name brand alternatives. The Costco bakery department is one major beneficiary of low price points for Kirkland Signature items, including chocolate cakes, bread rolls, and plenty more. One longtime staple of the bakery department, at one of the best price points of any baked good, is Costco's package of Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants.
Each Kirkland Signature Butter Croissant box contains 12 croissants for $6.80. Since a single croissant can be a breakfast in and of itself, the Kirkland Signature croissant is perhaps one of the most economical premade breakfast options available at any grocery store. That said, anyone interested in a bit of extra pizzazz can opt for a Costco croissant hack that changes everything, adding chocolate inside — or any other filling, really — before heating it up. Once upon a time, the muffin was a Costco bakery powerhouse alongside the croissant, but some changes to the muffin recipe around the start of 2025 left a lot of one-time fans of the product feeling let down. So now, the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissant reigns supreme as the bakery department's best budget breakfast. "I love Costco croissants," wrote one Reddit user. "A fresh Costco croissant with Nutella is peak."
2. SimplyFuel Protein Balls
People's love of protein-packed everything shaped food trends of the early-to-mid 2020s pretty significantly, including what went on the shelves of Costco warehouses during that period of time. Bars and shakes are no longer the sole protein-heavy snack options — chips and pretzels, for example, are among some of the newfangled protein snacks at Costco shaped by the ongoing trend. Also on Costco shelves, between boxes of classic protein bars, are the SimplyFuel brand's Protein Balls.
One bag contains eight SimplyFuel Protein Balls, retailing for $11.99. Costco's Chocolate Coconut Peanut Butter flavor is comprised of just oats, honey, peanut butter, whey protein, chocolate chips, coconut, vegetable glycerin, and sea salt. SimplyFuel makes a couple of additional flavors too, but those have yet to be distributed to Costco stores. Two of these Protein Balls have about 190 calories, making for a breakfast that's not excessively heavy while balancing both flavor and nutrient density. "I'm a VERY Picky eater," wrote one Reddit user. "Protein balls are absolutely phenomenal! Healthy delicious and nutritious."
3. Kirkland Signature Danishes
For a cheap and tasty breakfast, the best place to shop at any Costco warehouse is almost always going to be the bakery department. Beyond the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants, for another outstanding and affordable breakfast option members can head for the chain's selection of Kirkland Signature Danishes.
First off, each package of Kirkland Signature Danishes contains four pastries. However, customers must purchase two boxes, for a total of eight Danishes, at a $13.61 price point. The range of flavors includes cherry, cream cheese, and almond. Any two can be mix-and-matched. Whereas the cherry and cream cheese Danishes feature a soft outer center surrounded by icing, the almond Danishes contain marzipan within and are topped with powdered sugar. Plenty of Costco members enjoy all three options, for what it's worth, so any combination of flavors makes for a quality budget breakfast purchase. "I am not a Danish person," wrote one Reddit user. "I don't know how they taste so fresh, but I've never had Danishes like this."
4. Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes
The breakfast item most closely associated with Belgium is, of course, waffles. Belgian Boys produces a box of frozen waffles, but Costco stores opt instead to carry the brand's Bite-Sized Pancakes. While the taste of a Belgian waffle comes from a recipe heavier in butter and baking powder, without those additions, waffle batter is pretty much just pancake batter. It's no surprise, then, that Belgian Boys makes some solid pancakes.
One Costco-sized box contains approximately 90 Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes, divided into two separate bags, for $11.34. They can be prepared either in a microwave or on the stove, each method requiring no more than two minutes. Per its nutritional facts label, one serving of seven Bite-Sized Pancakes totals 190 calories. Costco members truly looking for a budget-friendly breakfast can opt instead for five or six pancakes and still end up with a solidly filling and satisfyingly indulgent breakfast. Costco also sells a quality Organic Maple Syrup under its Kirkland Signature brand, and one bottle could potentially last through multiple boxes of Bite-Sized Pancakes. So, while it may up the total cost a bit, Kirkland Signature maple syrup is a tasty and cost-effective way to upgrade the Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes. "My kids love these too, so quick to make too," wrote one Reddit user. "When we have time, we use them and make a 'pancake board' with cut berries/fruit, these pancakes, whip cream & syrup. Can even do nutella or chocolate syrup."
5. Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites are a classic breakfast item at Starbucks cafes. At Costco warehouses, the Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites make for a close copycat. In fact, some connoisseurs of both products are convinced that it's the same thing from the same facility, simply distributed to two distinct companies.
A box of Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites contains 10 egg bites for about $13.38. One serving of two egg bites totals 250 calories. So, a single egg bite could still be appropriate for a lighter breakfast. Two egg bites also total 17 grams of protein, albeit accompanied by high doses of cholesterol, saturated fat, and sodium. Even if they may not be entirely healthy, Costco shoppers can rest assured that the Kirkland Signature Egg Bites taste good, and will especially satisfy Starbucks aficionados familiar with its close counterpart. "Bought them this week and had them for breakfast this morning," wrote one user on Reddit. "I really liked them for the price and they were filling."
6. Bellwether Farms Organic A2 Whole Milk Yogurt
Yogurt options are plentiful in Costco's refrigerator aisle. On offer are both individually portioned servings of flavored yogurt, and larger containers of plain yogurt. Simply because the latter sort of product is more versatile, the Bellwether Farms brand's Organic A2 Whole Milk Yogurt earned a spot on this list.
Costco sells the Bellwether Organic A2 Whole Milk Yogurt in a pack of two 32-ounce tubs for about $10. As plain yogurt, its flavor is tart, each ¾-cup serving including just 3 grams of sugar. Its texture is quite a bit silkier and smoother than a typical Greek yogurt, albeit with a lower dose of protein — 8 grams per ¾ cup, whereas Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt contains 18 grams per ⅔ cup. Bellwether's plain yogurt, however, is more cost effective and boasts A2 milk from grass-fed cows. From jams to maple syrup, there are, of course, plenty of products at Costco that can add some sweetness to Bellwether's Organic Whole Milk Yogurt if desired. "I just had some with local raw honey, and it was amazing," wrote one Reddit user.
7. Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grains Granola
On the Mount Rushmore of healthy breakfast foods, right alongside plain yogurt is granola. That said, not all granolas are created equal — some can be sugar bombs, for example, nullifying some of the benefits of otherwise healthy ingredients. Fortunately, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grains Granola happens to fall on the healthier end of the granola spectrum.
Each roughly 35-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grains Granola retails for about $10.20. Cane sugar, it's worth noting, is its second ingredient, but that only results in 9 grams of sugar per ¾-cup serving. Diverging from most Kirkland Signature products, the origins of which are not public, Costco actually co-brands its Organic Ancient Grains Granola with Nature's Path Organic. So fans of that brand's output at other grocery stores should find the Kirkland Signature Ancient Grains Granola to their liking. "My family loves this with yogurt! Such a great deal for organic granola. My husband and I agree that it's actually less sweet than the majority of granolas we've tried," wrote one user on Reddit. "We normally do like maybe a few tablespoons or a quarter cup mixed into a bowl of plain yogurt and berries."
8. Evol Egg and Green Chile Burritos
There are times when breakfast calls for something healthy like yogurt with granola, and then there are times when microwaving something premade from the freezer is the right call. Premade freezer foods are usually not the best for you, to the extent there are a fair number of frozen foods you should avoid at all costs. The Evol brand, at least, prioritizes a baseline level of healthfulness, so its Egg and Green Chile Burritos are pretty okay in the health department for frozen breakfast burritos.
A box of Evol Egg and Green Chile Burritos at Costco retails for approximately $13.61 and contains eight individually wrapped units. Each of those burritos is relatively low in fat while containing 12 grams of protein. Its ingredients are also pretty straightforward, consisting primarily of recognizable foods, lacking the barrage of preservatives and whatnot typically found in frozen fare. Its sodium and cholesterol content, however, are not negligible, so that's one notable caveat coloring an otherwise quality product. "It works for my 'Grab and Go Breakfast' lifestyle: something I can munch on while driving into work. Being a healthier alternative to other breakfast grab and go options doesn't hurt either," wrote one Reddit user. "I'll usually grab one box when they are in stock."
9. Gen Bake Donut Bites
Sugary pastries are often best eaten at breakfast, but sometimes a full-size pastry is just too much of an indulgence for the so-called most important meal of the day. Gen Bake's Donut Bites are just the breakfast food for such an occasion, offering busts of sugary sweetness in bite-sized servings.
Typically, Costco carries one flavor of Gen Bake Donut Bites at a time, in flavors like Lemon Old Fashioned, Apple Fritter, or Churro. One container totals 34-ounces, equaling about 80 donut bites, at an $8.59 price point. One serving of five Donut Bites includes 17 grams of sugar and equals 230 calories. Even three or four Donut Bites, then, might still be nutritionally comparable to a standard donut, but the ability to portion out just one or two Donut Bites gives them a leg up on full-sized donuts. Each flavor has its fair share of fans, with Apple Fritter perhaps reigning as the prevailing favorite. "These are 11/10, way better than I expected," wrote one Reddit user about the Apple Fritter Donut Bites. If that flavor ends up back in stock, trying that should absolutely become a priority. But, whatever flavor Costco carries at the time is likewise a solid budget breakfast option.
10. Prana Organic Overnight Oat and Chia
Compared to cooked oats, overnight oats are healthier, retaining some of the nutrients that are lost during cooking, while easier to digest for those with sensitive stomachs. For anyone coveting the benefits of overnight oats uninterested in preparing them from scratch, Costco sells a sort of premade overnight oats option produced by the Prana Organic brand.
Prana Organic makes a few different flavors of overnight oats, each also containing chia seeds. Costco carries Prana Organic's "Berry Fairy" flavor in a 14-portion, 28-ounce bag for $9.07. Comprising the "Berry Fairy" flavor is a combination of cranberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. The Prana overnight oats do still have to be soaked in water, but for just two hours rather than overnight. Plus, since each packet is pre-flavored, the total amount of prep time required is significantly shorter than making something similar from scratch. "I LOVE IT. I've been stocking up on it," wrote one Reddit user. "I usually make a double portion because otherwise it's a bit too small. Wonderful breakfast to start my day, especially since I have other gastrointestinal issues and this actually helps bring back appetite. Highly recommend!"
Methodology
Determining the best Costco breakfast items under $15 began with a search through the Costco website for any and all breakfast items. That meant both a general search for "breakfast" and more specific searches for common breakfast foods like pancakes and yogurt, for example. Of course, anything with a retail price over $15 was immediately disqualified.
Narrowing down that initial selection of items under $15 relied on a combination of my personal experience with some of the featured items, and an online search for customer feedback on the relevant items. Nothing was featured on this list based solely on my own thoughts — each item's quality was backed up with feedback from customers online — but that was, nevertheless, a factor. For variety's sake, there's only one item of each type, resulting in just one yogurt, for instance, even if multiple yogurt products might have qualified. As reflected in the text of each slide, an item's quality could be a factor of its taste, nutritional content, convenience, or some combination of any of those factors.