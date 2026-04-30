10 Costco Breakfast Items Under $15 We Never Pass On

Leaving Costco without spending a good chunk of change can be difficult. Costco products are almost always a great value, of course, but because of the chain's bulk quantities, the cost of even just a few items can add up fast. With a bit of careful attention, however, it's possible to find products at Costco that offer good value with low price tags to boot.

Each product on this list is a quality breakfast item with a retail price below $15 before tax. There are plenty of additional breakfast foods at Costco worth purchasing at higher price points, but shoppers looking for both a tasty breakfast and savings at the cash register will want to prioritize these items. While Costco's inventory changes frequently, everything included was in stock at a number of Costcos at the time of this article's writing. Prices are listed predominately from my closest Costco. Also affecting the selection was a lack of overlap — there's only one kind of pancake product, for example. So, based on those criteria, the following are 10 of the best breakfast foods available for under $15 at Costco warehouses.