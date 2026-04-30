Customers Say This Steakhouse Chain Has Consistently Great Ribeye Across The Country

When you want a special steakhouse experience, it can be a little tough to find the right place, depending on where you live. Every state has its best steakhouse, but super high-quality, independent steakhouses aren't accessible just anywhere. Luckily, a good chain steakhouse can definitely scratch the itch. Morton's The Steakhouse is a national chain that regularly receives good reviews, and the ribeye may very well be the steak to order if you go. The restaurant stands at a solid number 4 on our list of the best steakhouse chain ribeyes, and customer reviews tend to agree that Morton's ribeye is consistently delicious at locations across the country.

Morton's was founded in Chicago in 1978, and the locals there have some thoughts about the ribeye. One Chicago diner said on TripAdvisor, "I literally almost faint[ed] when the delicious, oh so tender, perfectly seasoned ribeye graced my plate." Another Chicago TripAdvisor reviewer said, "22-oz bone-in ribeye for $72 U.S., not shabby at all. Absolutely fantastic classic steakhouse grilling."

On Yelp, a reviewer who visited the San Francisco Morton's said of the ribeye, "It's melt-in-your-mouth soft and delicious." For the Houston location, a review on TripAdvisor reads: "I would strongly recommend the prime bone-in ribeye, which is THE BEST!!! Worth every penny."