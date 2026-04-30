Customers Say This Steakhouse Chain Has Consistently Great Ribeye Across The Country
When you want a special steakhouse experience, it can be a little tough to find the right place, depending on where you live. Every state has its best steakhouse, but super high-quality, independent steakhouses aren't accessible just anywhere. Luckily, a good chain steakhouse can definitely scratch the itch. Morton's The Steakhouse is a national chain that regularly receives good reviews, and the ribeye may very well be the steak to order if you go. The restaurant stands at a solid number 4 on our list of the best steakhouse chain ribeyes, and customer reviews tend to agree that Morton's ribeye is consistently delicious at locations across the country.
Morton's was founded in Chicago in 1978, and the locals there have some thoughts about the ribeye. One Chicago diner said on TripAdvisor, "I literally almost faint[ed] when the delicious, oh so tender, perfectly seasoned ribeye graced my plate." Another Chicago TripAdvisor reviewer said, "22-oz bone-in ribeye for $72 U.S., not shabby at all. Absolutely fantastic classic steakhouse grilling."
On Yelp, a reviewer who visited the San Francisco Morton's said of the ribeye, "It's melt-in-your-mouth soft and delicious." For the Houston location, a review on TripAdvisor reads: "I would strongly recommend the prime bone-in ribeye, which is THE BEST!!! Worth every penny."
Where can you find Morton's and what should you pair with your ribeye?
Morton's The Steakhouse currently has 53 American locations, from Portland, Oregon, to California and Texas, across the Midwest, into Boston, New Jersey, New York, and down to Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Its 10 international locations include outlets in Toronto, Mexico City, and throughout Asia. From Singapore to Shanghai, there are plenty of positive reviews for the ribeye.
Although Morton's is consistently praised for its perfectly cooked, thick steak, there is more to a meal here than that. So, what else should you order? Something like a simple salad of crisp iceberg lettuce and blue cheese is great for prepping your palate for a ribeye, which is nice and fatty with a good char. If you're dining with a crew, you might as well go with some classic steakhouse sides. The restaurant offers fried Brussels sprouts, asparagus, and sour cream mashed potatoes.
Morton's is also beloved for its riffs on à la carte classics, like lobster mac and cheese, sautéed spinach with mushrooms, and its signature parmesan truffle fries, which might just be the perfect side for a classic ribeye. Regardless of what you choose, a Morton's ribeye appears to be a pretty safe bet, coast to coast, or all around the world.